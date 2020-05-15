Friday, May 15, 2020
EconomyLatest news
Updated:

COVID-19 divided people's purchasing behavior

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

As the crisis passes, 62% of consumers are cautious, saying they are more likely to buy from companies they feel are doing good for society, while 42% would lean By Summa Magazine

The lives of people around the world have changed in unimaginable ways. As a consequence of the tragic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, few people hope to return to their old behaviors in the short term and rather are finding spaces to pause and reflect. This is demonstrated by the Future Consumer Index, a study prepared by the global firm EY, which collects the opinion of 4,859 consumers in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany during the week of April 6, 2020.

As a result of this survey, EY classified various categories of consumers to understand the behaviors, sentiment and current purchase intention. Among them two types of people stand out; on the one hand, consumers in the segment called "hibernate and spend", which are mostly between 18 and 44 years old. These are the most concerned about the impact of the pandemic; But only 40% of them say they are shopping less often. Also, even though 42% say the products they buy have changed significantly, 46% say brands are more important now.

The index shows much larger changes in the segment that EY has called "deep cut." These people, who are mainly over 45 years of age, have seen the greatest impact on their employment, given that almost a quarter were suspended from their work temporarily or permanently. The result of this is that 78% buy less frequently and 64% buy only the essentials. And, in contrast to the “hibernate and spend” segment, 33% of these consumers feel that brands are less important now.

In the case of Costa Rica, this trend is very similar, due to the economic impact that the country is suffering in the productive sectors, with which a conservative behavior of non-essential purchases is to be expected, said Federico Guardia, Regional Director of Business Development and EY Communications for Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Little by little, as the crisis diminishes, the study carried out by EY suggests that over time the majority of people will migrate to two forms of behavior. On the one hand, consumers who are cautiously flamboyant, and firmly believe in a global recession after the pandemic. Although they are financially conservative, they hope to increase spending on nonessential products once the crisis is over, and are inclined to buy from brands that have a social purpose.

In fact, 62% say they are more likely to buy from companies that are doing good for society, while also leaning toward buying domestically produced goods.

On the other hand, there is a group of consumers who are in search of normality and are determined that after the pandemic things are the same as before. A third of them do not even expect the crisis to change their lives in any dimension, so much so that only 29% say that they will have changed the way they shop, although most do not expect to spend more money than they used to.

For EY analysts, by understanding where the most significant changes are and which will continue, companies will be able to position themselves to better adapt. “Today, a third of consumers totally agree to reevaluate things and not take others for granted. And more than a quarter say they pay more attention to what they consume, ”said Guardia.

More Articles Like This

European Commission threatens court over State under water

Humans of Tallaght Brian Adam - 0
The European Commission has threatened to bring the State here to court for water quality. The Commission says Ireland has a high level of uptake...
Read more

They are the most likely perpetrators of serious crimes

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Men are more likely to be responsible for serious crimes. This is in line with the latest CSO figures. The figures for 2018 state that men...
Read more

Covid-19 could have killed 600+ dead in the North

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The latest figures show that Covid-19 could now lead to over 600 deaths in the North. That's according to the Northern Ireland Research and Statistics...
Read more

Minister Creed to be questioned in the Dáil about the virus in meat plants

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will be questioned in the Dáil next week about the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in meat processing...
Read more

Greeting today is designed to ease restrictions

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It is expected that the Government will give its blessing today to the process of starting to ease the restrictions on Covid-19. The first part...
Read more

Corona virus; US threatens to sever ties with China

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut ties with China over the coronavirus. The rapid spread of the coronavirus around the world, especially...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

COVID-19 divided people's purchasing behavior

As the crisis passes, 62% of consumers are cautious, saying they are more likely to buy from companies they...
Read more
Networks

Facebook will join Spain and the United Kingdom with fiber by the longest route

Brian Adam - 0
The submarine cable map of the Internet shows us how the planet is increasingly connected to each other. This is key for a connected...
Read more
Humans of Tallaght

European Commission threatens court over State under water

Brian Adam - 0
The European Commission has threatened to bring the State here to court for water quality. The Commission says Ireland has a high level of uptake...
Read more
Smart World

Realme will launch two cheap Smart TVs of 43 and 55 inches

Brian Adam - 0
We have more and more Smart TV brands and manufacturers. Nobody wants to stay out of this market, especially taking advantage of the possibilities...
Read more
Social Networks

How to quickly export a WhatsApp chat on Android

Brian Adam - 0
Normally, a very high percentage of the groups and chats that we have on WhatsApp give us practically the same and if we...
Read more
Latest news

They are the most likely perpetrators of serious crimes

Brian Adam - 0
Men are more likely to be responsible for serious crimes. This is in line with the latest CSO figures. The figures for 2018 state that men...
Read more
Latest news

Covid-19 could have killed 600+ dead in the North

Brian Adam - 0
The latest figures show that Covid-19 could now lead to over 600 deaths in the North. That's according to the Northern Ireland Research and Statistics...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY