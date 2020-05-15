COVID-19 divided people's purchasing behavior

As the crisis passes, 62% of consumers are cautious, saying they are more likely to buy from companies they feel are doing good for society, while 42% would lean By Summa Magazine

The lives of people around the world have changed in unimaginable ways. As a consequence of the tragic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, few people hope to return to their old behaviors in the short term and rather are finding spaces to pause and reflect. This is demonstrated by the Future Consumer Index, a study prepared by the global firm EY, which collects the opinion of 4,859 consumers in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany during the week of April 6, 2020.

As a result of this survey, EY classified various categories of consumers to understand the behaviors, sentiment and current purchase intention. Among them two types of people stand out; on the one hand, consumers in the segment called "hibernate and spend", which are mostly between 18 and 44 years old. These are the most concerned about the impact of the pandemic; But only 40% of them say they are shopping less often. Also, even though 42% say the products they buy have changed significantly, 46% say brands are more important now.

The index shows much larger changes in the segment that EY has called "deep cut." These people, who are mainly over 45 years of age, have seen the greatest impact on their employment, given that almost a quarter were suspended from their work temporarily or permanently. The result of this is that 78% buy less frequently and 64% buy only the essentials. And, in contrast to the “hibernate and spend” segment, 33% of these consumers feel that brands are less important now.

In the case of Costa Rica, this trend is very similar, due to the economic impact that the country is suffering in the productive sectors, with which a conservative behavior of non-essential purchases is to be expected, said Federico Guardia, Regional Director of Business Development and EY Communications for Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Little by little, as the crisis diminishes, the study carried out by EY suggests that over time the majority of people will migrate to two forms of behavior. On the one hand, consumers who are cautiously flamboyant, and firmly believe in a global recession after the pandemic. Although they are financially conservative, they hope to increase spending on nonessential products once the crisis is over, and are inclined to buy from brands that have a social purpose.

In fact, 62% say they are more likely to buy from companies that are doing good for society, while also leaning toward buying domestically produced goods.

On the other hand, there is a group of consumers who are in search of normality and are determined that after the pandemic things are the same as before. A third of them do not even expect the crisis to change their lives in any dimension, so much so that only 29% say that they will have changed the way they shop, although most do not expect to spend more money than they used to.

For EY analysts, by understanding where the most significant changes are and which will continue, companies will be able to position themselves to better adapt. “Today, a third of consumers totally agree to reevaluate things and not take others for granted. And more than a quarter say they pay more attention to what they consume, ”said Guardia.