COVID-19 crisis will increase airline debt 20%, says IATA

The figure will reach US $ 550,000 million at the end of the year, according to the organization's calculations.

The crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will increase airline debt by 20%, to total US $ 550 billion at the end of the year, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The figure represents an increase of US $ 120,000 million in total debt, of which US $ 67,000 million comes from government loans, the organization, which brings together almost 300 world airlines, said in a statement.

"Government aid is helping to keep the industry afloat, but the challenge now is to prevent some airlines from sinking due to the burden of this aid," said Alexandre de Juniac, CEO and CEO of IATA.

In addition, governments have pledged to provide aid to airlines for $ 123 billion, of which the $ 67 billion will have to be returned by the companies.

By region, $ 66 billion of government aid was approved for North America, while in Europe it rose to $ 30 billion and in Asia-Pacific to $ 26 billion, according to IATA.

The payment of the debt will prolong the crisis in the sector over time, at a time when it is feared that passenger demand will take time to recover to its previous levels, De Juniac stressed.

The association he heads added that more financial injection is still needed to ensure that airlines survive the COVID-19 crisis, especially in regions such as Latin America or Africa, where aid approved so far amounts to less than 1% of revenue. from 2019.

"Where governments have not responded quickly enough or in a limited way, we have seen bankruptcies, with examples in Australia, Italy, Thailand, Turkey or the United Kingdom," said De Juniac.