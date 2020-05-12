COVID-19 could reverse 30 years of progress in poverty reduction

World Vision’s $ 350 million response will support 72 million people – half of them boys and girls – to cope with the secondary impacts of the virus.

World Vision warned that progress in poverty reduction over the past 30 years will be reversed, unless the international community responds immediately and prioritizes the most vulnerable in the fight against COVID-19. Infant mortality rates, which have halved more than half since 1990, may now begin to rise again, making boys and girls the hardest hit by the side effects of the pandemic.

The international agency issues this warning, launching the largest humanitarian response in its 70-year history to curb the impact of COVID-19, which will benefit 72 million people, half of whom are children. In Latin America, the response will reach 5 million children in vulnerable situations.

“We have never witnessed an emergency of this scale, affecting so many countries at once. For the first time, we are transforming our focus in each country to one of response to the health contingency, so that we can support those who are most vulnerable to this deadly virus and its consequences, “said the President and Director of World Vision International, Andrew Morley.

The global, humanitarian organization focused on children is launching a $ 350 million response focused on supporting the world’s most vulnerable people and communities. The ambitious plan will be implemented in more than 70 countries, where 37,000 employees, 400,000 religious leaders and 220,000 community health workers will be mobilized to support prevention and response initiatives. In Latin America, World Vision operates in 15 countries and reaches more than 400 communities.

“World Vision is deeply concerned that the impacts of COVID-19 can permanently mark the development of a generation of the world’s most vulnerable children. Since 1990, the number of children dying from preventable causes such as hunger and disease has more than halved. Unless the international community prioritizes countries that are most at risk in the long term, this pandemic will leave millions of girls and boys poorer, hungrier, sicker, less educated and more exposed to violence and abuse. ”

The non-governmental organization warns that many low-income countries are now entering the next phase of this pandemic, an extremely dangerous phase for the world’s poorest, struggling with confinement and forced to choose between exposing themselves to the virus or dying of hunger.

The disease has already impacted the richest countries, and now the most vulnerable children are being affected, with very few resources to protect it. In this next phase, COVID-19 could spread rapidly in the poorest, most fragile and dangerous regions on the planet; places where specialized health services are almost non-existent and where social distancing is very difficult to carry out for people who live day by day in refugee camps, marginalized neighborhoods and irregular settlements.

World Vision calls on world leaders who are now focusing on responding to the impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy, so that they give equal priority to curbing the long-term impact that COVID-19 will have. in the most vulnerable people in the world.

“We have launched the largest emergency response in our history, but World Vision and other aid agencies cannot combat the impacts of COVID-19 on our own. We now challenge governments, individuals, businesses, and all those who love and care for children to do much more to limit the spread of the disease in low-income countries and to protect children from the devastating consequences of the virus could create. We have an opportunity to do well. We must unite and respond to this global pandemic, supporting all those affected worldwide, especially the most vulnerable. Following in the footsteps of Jesus, we must support those who need it most, we are called to help, “said Morley.