The latest figures show that Covid-19 could now lead to over 600 deaths in the North.

That's according to the Northern Ireland Research and Statistics Agency (Nisra).

He says he recorded 599 deaths as a result of Covid-19 on May 8.

The figure for the same day was 432, 40% lower than the figure at Nisra.

However, the way their 2 organizations compile these figures varies.

According to Nisra 49.1% of those who died were in hospital at the time, and 44.9% were in nursing homes or other care centers.

78.2% of the figure of Nisra belonged to people aged 75 or over.