Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan

A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to the fact that four of the workers have the coronary virus.

In a statement this morning, the company said work had been halted at the detoxification centre when it was confirmed that the four had contracted the virus.

It was stated that the four staff comprised less than 2% of staff but decided to close the centre just in case.

It was also stated that the closure of the Kilbeggan centre will not disrupt the company’s business as other centres can carry the extra burden and bring in the wreckage.

Sinn Féin agriculture spokesman Brian Stanley claimed in the Dáil last night that 120 workers in another processing company had been exposed to the coronary virus and were still in the business.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed confirmed that he was aware that workers in six meat processing plants in the country were suffering from the coronary virus.