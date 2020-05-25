COVID-19 blocks reduced global daily CO2 emissions by 17% in April

A study published in the journal Nature Climate Change reveals that global carbon emissions per day in April 2020 have been 17% lower compared to average daily emissions in 2019. The results show that average daily emissions decreased by 18.7 million tons.

"We will see that global carbon emissions will drop by at least 4% this year and perhaps 7% or 8%"he predicted Robert Jackson, co-author of the new study and president of the Global Carbon Project, for 2020 as a whole. "Either way, it's going to be the biggest drop in a year since World War II, and possibly never."

The biggest drop came from ground transportation. The study authors reviewed data on emissions of over 69 countries, including the United States and 30 Chinese provinces. Sampling represents 85% of the world's population and 97% of global CO2 emissions. Experts found that the regions responsible for 89% of global emissions were subject to some kind of blockade.

The countries with the most severe blockages – of course – suffered a 50% daily reduction in surface transport (such as car travel) and a 75% daily reduction in air transport. These two sectors registered one respectively emissions reduction of 36% and 60%.

In total, the researchers estimated that emissions between January and mid-April decreased by a total of 1,048 million tons compared to the 12-month average of last year (23% of the drop came from China, 20% from the states United and 9% from India). Before the pandemic, global carbon emissions they had increased by about 1% per year over the past decade.

In addition, if the conditions prior to the pandemic, the global carbon emissions, will return by mid-June will likely continue to decline by 4%. However, according to Jackson, we must continue this positive trend in the future, not by staying at home, but by adapting to move home without polluting.