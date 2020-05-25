HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Covid-19 bankrupt Hertz in the US and Canada

By Brian Adam
The group said on Friday that it finally laid off 20,000 people, half of its global workforce.

– Victim of the crisis –

The coronavirus pandemic led numerous countries to impose containment measures that paralyzed economic activities.

Hertz's management fears that the return to normality will be considerably delayed, and the generalization of teleworking during the pandemic raises doubts about whether the company will be able to recover its business clientele once the crisis ends.

The Estero, Florida-based company employed 38,000 people in late December, including 29,000 in the United States.

For a few years now, Hertz suffered from competition from Avis Budget and chauffeured transportation services like Uber.

The company recorded a net annual loss in 2019, for the fourth consecutive time. But 2020 had started well with an increase in turnover of 6% in January and 8% in February, compared to the same months last year.

The bankruptcy illustrates the magnitude of the crisis that the United States is undergoing as a result of the anti-coronavirus measures, which have devastated entire sectors of the economy such as transportation and tourism.

Since mid-March, 38.6 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the United States.

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

