Covid-19 app has been downloaded half a million times and an Irish version has been welcomed

Covid Tracker Ireland, the app to help search for immediate contacts of Covid-19 people, was launched today

People have downloaded about 500,000 rounds on a new app Health Service Executive launched today as part of the campaign against the crown virus.

The app was launched to help health professionals reach the immediate contacts of people who get the Covid-19.

As reported on this site last month, the app is also available in Irish.

Your phone settings must be in Irish to receive the Irish version, which has created some difficulties for people today.

Conradh na Gaeilge is exploring the possibility of language choice on the app itself.

It was also noted that the Irish version had a list of counties that had not been translated into Irish.

But he did Conradh na Gaeilge and others welcome the news that the app is available in Irish.

If you have the Covid Tracker app on your phone it will keep a record of the people you have close contact with.

According to the app, immediate contact is someone who has been within two meters of you for more than 15 minutes. HSE CEO Paul Reid said the app could help find immediate contacts within hours, rather than days.

The app is not currently working in the North, although it is said to be an all-island app.

