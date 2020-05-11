Covid-19 and job restructuring

To successfully tackle this process, they must be emotionally prepared to make the decisions they deem appropriate for the teams.

By Estrella Flores Carretero

The business world is going through difficult times, so it is not uncommon to have to communicate corporate decisions to workers that are going to be badly received. You have to know how to do it in the least harmful way for everyone.

Anyone, whatever their position, wherever they live and whether or not they enjoy an economy capable of coping with this crisis, is feeling baffled right now, with days of discouragement, feelings of anguish and fear …

Many leaders add to their own fears and family and personal problems managing a business crisis. And one of the worst scenarios is to communicate a job restructuring or the end of all activity. To successfully tackle this process, they must be emotionally prepared to make the decisions they deem appropriate for the teams and the corporations they represent.

Talk as soon as possible. There is no point in delaying the time to deliver the bad news. Tardiness carries the risk of increased hoaxes, restlessness, and rumors. If you already have the certainty that a bad business situation will have to be reported, you need to call a meeting as soon as possible and speak it face to face if possible.

Prepare the conversation. We have to rehearse how and what we are going to communicate. Write a script with the necessary points and always start with the most difficult. It is not necessary to memorize it (you can have some supporting notes), but it is necessary to look at people head-on in hard times, with our own language, honest, simple and clear.

Anticipate reactions. It should not be taken for granted that business decisions will be accepted without further ado. Anticipating everything that can happen will take us by surprise and that we will be able to foresee different events.

Keep calm. If we want others to be calm, it will be necessary to show serenity, so that the mirror effect works. It is necessary to have a good control of our emotions, and this is achieved, first, by getting to know each other and then, by training. The role of the leader is to represent the company and serve the society in which it is inserted. Sometimes you have to make difficult decisions that nobody likes, but are irreparable. It's normal to feel bad about having to report bad news, but it's part of your job.

Be empathetic. People matter to us and we must know how to transmit them at all times. Not only with the proper emotional word skills, but also with adequate body language. Is

It is essential to put yourself in the other's place, understand how he feels, pay attention and spend time, understand his feelings. A leader does not release bad news and run away, but waits to provide emotional support to those in need, to respond to their concerns, to hear how they express their pain, anger, and rage.

Provide information. It is essential to know as much as possible about the situation, explain why the decision is made and what is going to happen, be open to reaching agreements, answer all questions (at the moment or with the promise of seeking answers), listen to suggestions, analyze proposals and assess alternatives.

We must never lie, but we must give way to hope.