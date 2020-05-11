Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Updated:

Covid-19: A lethal blow to cash, the currency that is most valuable today is the one that is not touched

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The pandemic accustomed us to taking certain hygiene precautions. Contactless payment technology is the new currency of the coming economy.

By Walter Pimenta, Senior Vice President of Products and Innovation, Mastercard Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Currency" is the currency that is legal tender at a certain time in a certain place. But it is also called that because it is the one that runs, the one that passes from hand to hand, the one that is accepted to close transactions, the one that exists.

For many years the reigning currency was gold, glittering, durable, but there were others in history: glass beads and feathers in the colonies, snails, cigarettes among the prisoners of the Second War. Because they were beautiful or highly coveted, all these objects of exchange contained within themselves an idea of ​​value. To the banknotes that we use until today what gives them value is the support of their respective governments.

Fast forward to May 2020, COVID-19: banknotes are a piece of paper that can house the virus for days. Among the changes that the pandemic imposed, cash went from being something precious to something dirty and thus lost its validity, perhaps forever.

Although before the pandemic everything indicated that we were going to a world without tickets, COVID-19 catapulted contactless technology, which is in line with the e-commerce boom and the exponential increase in digital operations and internet hits . Mexico presents an interesting case: in the midst of the pandemic, the 100% online supermarket Justo.mx, the startup founded by former Global President of Cabify, Ricardo Weder, increased orders by 500%. It is that this new paradigm of prophylactic distance also impacts on the way we buy and pay for what we buy.

According to a study by Mastercard, 7 out of 10 Latin Americans stopped using cash as a result of the Coronavirus. Instead, they turned to contactless transactions.

Contactless technology allows payments to be made without manipulating banknotes that were in other hands, but it also avoids the process of passing the credit or debit card through the reader of the magnetic stripe or chip, which also implies friction. A contactless transaction is completed by approaching the credit or debit card that has the contactless icon to the payment terminal, until the beep sounds, and that's it. This technology is also used in mobile phones, key fobs, and other devices.

"As the expansion of COVID-19 highlights the preference for those 'contactless' experiences in many aspects of our lives, the growing interest in contactless payments is far-reaching.

We believe that consumers must be given freedom to choose how they pay and peace of mind when they pay. With greater convenience and security, we hope to expand the contactless payment footprint more than ever.

At this stage of the pandemic, it is no longer so much the challenge we are going through but the design of the world to come. The new normal will end up imposing contactless technology, which is already in fact the currency of legal tender in the sectors that absorb the greatest number of transactions during the pandemic, such as shops and transport.

To stimulate this payment modality that preserves people from handling dirty money, some countries in the region increased the authorized value for each contactless payment operation. Colombia, Argentina, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica were the pioneers in adopting this measure, but other countries are expected to follow.

