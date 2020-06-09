HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Covid-19: a catastrophic failure of risk control

By Brian Adam
We live in a world in which policy makers must face great and novel risks. The problem is that they keep bugging everything. At the beginning of the century, the Fed acted to prevent deflation, as George W. Bush tried to protect the United States from Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction. They turned out not to exist, but the Iraq war destabilized the Middle East at enormous cost of life and public money. And the Fed's easy money policy fueled a housing bubble that triggered the crisis. There is little reason to believe that politicians are better managing the coronavirus outbreak.

The German sociologist Ulrich Beck coined the expression "risk society" to describe the main obsession in the modern world. For him, risk is an anticipated danger, not something that can be easily measured as defined by economists. A new notion, known as the "precautionary principle," dictated that preventive measures against large-scale risks should be taken, however unlikely they were. Beck warned that politicians were likely to overreact: "Given the promise of state security and disaster-hungry media, it will not be easy in the future," he predicted, "to avoid a diabolical power game with the hysteria of not knowing ”. Sounds like a good description of life under the Covid-19.

So how should leaders respond to the pandemic? In their recent book Radical Uncertainty, John Kay and former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King describe decision making for an unknown future. To sum it up: it is not quantum physics that is required, but common sense. Complex mathematical models are not useful guides to action due to the paucity of accurate data. There are too many "unknown unknowns," as Donald Rumsfeld, Bush's defense secretary, called them. Human behavior constantly changes in response to new opportunities and threats. In technical terms, social data is not stationary.

So we don't have precise probability distributions on which to base decisions. But that doesn't stop people from acting like we have them, especially in finance, where numerical computation is addictive. At the start of the 2008 crisis, Goldman Sachs CFO David Viniar said markets had experienced a 25-standard deviation event. What he meant was not that something impossibly weird had happened, but rather that Goldman's models couldn't understand what was going on. Kay and King describe the "Viniar problem" as "the mistake of believing that you have more knowledge of the real world than you do, from applying the conclusions of artificial models."

The outbreak approach is another example. Just as Wall Street had its risk modelers, politicians have become overly dependent on mathematical epidemiologists. The high death rate predicted by Imperial College London is said to have prompted the British and US governments to adopt confinement. Since that date, there has been much debate about reducing the virus infection rate or the number of replication, R, which is inherently unknown, at least in real time. No one knows how much of the population is already immune. And the spread of the virus has changed people's normal behavior, which means that the data is not stationary.

Kay and King suggest that in the face of uncertainty the best answer is to ask a simple question: What is going on here? Rather than immediately come up with a fixed answer, keep an open mind. The wise decision makers are more like foxes than hedgehogs (the fox knows many things, the hedgehog only a very large one). The reference story (what's going on here?) Can be adapted as new information becomes available. Although models can help frame problems and examine scenarios, managers should never use a single one. That leads to group thinking and ultimately failure. Instead, they should use a plurality of models and wait to see which one works best. Deciding is inevitable.

However, since the pandemic, common sense has played a minor role in models. Over time, it has become evident that the virus has nosocomial features: infections and deaths are largely confined to hospitals and residences. If politicians were not so obsessed with models, would so many infected patients have moved from hospitals to residences with such tragic results?

Instead of using multiple models, single models (like Imperial's) have become dominant. Group thinking prevails. Despite its immense fiscal, economic and social costs, there has been no open and honest assessment of the effectiveness of confinements. Only the Norwegian government has openly suggested that its own may not have saved many lives. But unless a frank assessment is conducted, it will be impossible to know whether to continue confinement in the event of a second outbreak.

Beck suggested that the modern world faces a clash of risky cultures, rather than civilizations. He was right. See daily disputes over the effectiveness of face masks, proper distancing, and whether schools and businesses should remain closed, with the battle lines drawn across existing political divisions. It would have been encouraging to see politicians emerge from the fray, leading their peoples through a difficult period of uncertainty. Instead, they have used the models of epidemiologists ("obeying science") to protect themselves from personal responsibility for their decisions.

As Kay and King observe, evidence-based policy has become evidence-based policy. For “risk societies” to prosper, they must improve their response to perceived dangers in an uncertain world. Otherwise, we are truly doomed.

