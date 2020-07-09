Court challenge begun over decision to refuse to establish a Gaelcholáiste in Dublin

A case in the High Court in which any parent has the right to choose Irish-medium education for his child was opened yesterday

A High Court challenge was launched yesterday against a decision by the Department of Education not to allow the establishment of a Gaelcholáiste on a state-owned site in Harold's Cross for the school year 2020/2021.

The case is being brought against the Minister for Education and the Attorney General by An Forás Pátrúnachta, Caitríona Uí Lochlainn and Christine Ní Chiardubhán, two parents who want their children to go to Gaelcholaiste, and Glór Mológa, a Gaelscoil parent group in the area .

Caitríona Uí Lochlainn and Christine Ní Chiardubhán said that her children were attending Gaelscoil Mológa and that the decision was a violation of her language and parental rights which meant she would not have the opportunity to send the children to a Gaelcholáiste in the area .

Cormac Ó Dúlacháin and Dáithí Mac Cárthaigh form the legal team for the challenge.

It is expected that the case, which is being heard in Irish by Judge Bronagh advisedHanlon, will continue until Friday.

The plaintiffs are seeking to overturn the decision to reject the request to establish a Gaelcholáiste on the site, which they say contravened the Education Act 1998 and the Constitution of Ireland.

They argue that there is sufficient space on the site for an English-medium school of 600 pupils and an all-Irish school of 400 and that the high demand for Irish-medium education in the area should be met.

In November 2019 the Minister for Education decided to approve a new post-primary school for the Dublin / Clonskeagh and Dublin 6 West areas. The Department of Education indicated its support

291 parents in the area with Educate Together request patron of new school and 167 supported An Foras Pátrúnachta application. It was stated that Dublin City Education and Training Board's application received 60 votes and seven supported the application by Scoil Sinéad.

32.76% wanted Irish to be the language of instruction in the new school and 61.9% wanted an English school. It was stated that there were no Gaelcholáistí in the two school planning areas and that Ballinteer, 3.54 kilometers from the site in Harold's Cross, was the shortest Gaelcholáiste. The Department of Education decided to award the patronage of the new school to Educate Together and that it would be a multi-denominational English-medium school with an Irish Unit.