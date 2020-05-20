Four local councilors from the Green Party in Cork have asked TD Catherine Martin to challenge Eamon Ryan to the party's leadership.

Catherine Martin is the deputy leader of the Green Party and leads the party delegation in their talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about the formation of a new government.

The issue of Irish will be on the agenda in those talks today and Catherine Martin has often said that she is very concerned about the language crisis in the Gaeltacht.

It has called on the Government to make a major contribution to policies for the Gaeltacht in particular and highlighted the issue in its first Dáil speech four years ago:

"We must remember that the difference between the Irish of the Gaeltacht community and the Irish outside the Gaeltacht is that the language of the Gaeltacht community is an unbroken chain of our Celtic ancestors."

Local councilors Lorna Bogue, Oliver Moran, Colette Finn and Liam Quaide wrote to Catherine Martin yesterday evening praising her "leadership style, her views and her dedication to work."

They said that they believe that it is best, except Éamon Ryan, to make difficult choices about difficult issues for the benefit of all in society.