The Earth's orbit is slowly filling up with space junk, debris that could make it future space missions are difficult. The most effective way to solve the problem is not to catch debris, but an international agreement that charges operators with "orbital use rights" for each satellite put into orbit.

"Space is a common resource, but companies do not take into account the cost that their satellites impose on other operators"says Matthew Burgess, co-author of the new study."We need a policy that allows satellite operators to directly consider the costs that their launches impose on other operators".

Experts have found that a better approach to the problem of space debris is to impose a tax on orbital use, in a nutshell a tax on orbiting satellites. Taxes of this kind would also increase the long-term value of the space industry, quadrupling it by 2040.

Charges for orbital use may be direct, negotiable permits and may also be specific to orbit, since satellites in different orbits produce variable collision risks. With such tariffs applied for each country, the long-term value of the satellite industry would increase by Current $ 600 billion to about $ 3 trillion. In addition, taxes on orbital use could also help satellite operators overcome the growing problem of space junk before it becomes too large.

An innovative idea? Or who risks not being taken into consideration?