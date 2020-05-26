Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Could the problem of space junk be solved with taxes?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Could the problem of space junk be solved with taxes?

The Earth's orbit is slowly filling up with space junk, debris that could make it future space missions are difficult. The most effective way to solve the problem is not to catch debris, but an international agreement that charges operators with "orbital use rights" for each satellite put into orbit.

"Space is a common resource, but companies do not take into account the cost that their satellites impose on other operators"says Matthew Burgess, co-author of the new study."We need a policy that allows satellite operators to directly consider the costs that their launches impose on other operators".

Experts have found that a better approach to the problem of space debris is to impose a tax on orbital use, in a nutshell a tax on orbiting satellites. Taxes of this kind would also increase the long-term value of the space industry, quadrupling it by 2040.

Charges for orbital use may be direct, negotiable permits and may also be specific to orbit, since satellites in different orbits produce variable collision risks. With such tariffs applied for each country, the long-term value of the satellite industry would increase by Current $ 600 billion to about $ 3 trillion. In addition, taxes on orbital use could also help satellite operators overcome the growing problem of space junk before it becomes too large.

An innovative idea? Or who risks not being taken into consideration?

More Articles Like This

Post-pandemic future, are you ready?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
It is urgent to have a greater capacity for reaction prepared in a similar scenario without losing productive efficiency. Strengthen the commitment. In order...
Read more

Unveiled the incredible defense and mimicry properties of the snake coat

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
An interesting study highlights how the zigzag motif, present on the skin of snakes, we have multiple defense purposes and helps the animal to...
Read more

More than US $ 120,000 million add aid to airlines in the world

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The transpor AFP State aid for the survival of airlines hit by the coronavirus crisis reached 123 billion dollars in mid-May, the International Air Transport...
Read more

Social media inquiry ‘Tik Tok’ on dangerous behavior on farm machinery

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Social media 'Tik Tok' say they have set up an inquiry into videos published online and dangerous behaviour and trickery on farm machinery. Videos are...
Read more

Earthquake tremors during live televised interview with New Zealand PM

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Wellington: The New Zealand Prime Minister's interview was being broadcast live on television when a sudden earthquake shook the region, but Jacinda Arden kept...
Read more

ECB warns of risk of euro zone explosion

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The institution's semi-annual report on financial stability released Tuesday issued a serious warning. Fears of an outbreak in the euro area are re-emerging with the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Could the problem of space junk be solved with taxes?

The Earth's orbit is slowly filling up with space junk, debris that could make it future space missions are...
Read more
Apps

Google launches Soli Sandbox for the Pixel 4: an experimental application to boost Motion Sense

Brian Adam - 0
One of the main novelties of the Pixel 4 is Motion sense, its new technology that allows us to control the mobile without touching...
Read more
Apps

Find out how much your mobile applications track you with Exodus Privacy, a privacy analyzer

Brian Adam - 0
Each application on your mobile not only asks for permissions to function, it also uses tracking systems or 'trackers' to analyze how you use...
Read more
Corona Virus

Post-pandemic future, are you ready?

Brian Adam - 0
It is urgent to have a greater capacity for reaction prepared in a similar scenario without losing productive efficiency. Strengthen the commitment. In order...
Read more
Top Stories

Unveiled the incredible defense and mimicry properties of the snake coat

Brian Adam - 0
An interesting study highlights how the zigzag motif, present on the skin of snakes, we have multiple defense purposes and helps the animal to...
Read more
Computing

Does it take a long time to start and shutdown Windows 10? So you can fix it

Brian Adam - 0
If there is something that drives most people crazy, it takes a long time for your computer to start up and shutdown. Although it...
Read more
Android

Motorola Moto G Pro, a mid-range rival that uses the included stylus as its primary weapon

Brian Adam - 0
After the presentation of the Moto G Stylus in the United States, the Motorola mobile phone with integrated pencil arrives in Spain...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY