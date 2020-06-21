Could smart watches help detect covid-19?

The smartwatch, which already measures physical activity, would be able to detect covid-19 before symptoms occur.

Researchers have begun conducting tests to determine if the connected accessories could be used to warn their user that they are carriers of the new coronavirus in the first days, a crucial period in which a person can be contagious without suspecting it.

Scientists at the Rockefeller Institute for Neuroscience at the University of West Virginia announced last May that they had created a digital platform capable of detecting covid-19 thanks to the connected Oura ring and an artificial intelligence system. Its application predicts the appearance of the characteristic symptoms of the disease (fever, cough, respiratory difficulties) up to 3 days before and with 90% accuracy, they say.

The Scripps Research Institute, meanwhile, involved more than 30,000 people to study how accessories could identify asymptomatic or “presymptomatic” carriers of the disease. The devices “have the potential to identify contagious people” despite the absence of symptoms, says epidemiologist Jennifer Radin, director of the research. This institute has already shown its potential to predict influenza, according to a study published in January in the journal ‘The Lancet’.

Listen to the heart

According to Dr. Radin, accessories measure “subtle changes”, possibly more accurately and convincingly than temperature controls. “40% of people who get covid-19 don’t have a fever,” said the epidemiologist. The devices monitor, for example, the resting heart rate, a good indicator of the onset of infection. “ We see changes (in the pulse) 4 days before someone has a fever,” explains the researcher.

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Institute, believes the idea of ​​wearing accessories is promising “because 100 million Americans wear a connected watch or bracelet.” But the study will only yield conclusive results if many people volunteer to participate in it.

Evidation is trying to develop an early warning algorithm using connected accessories used by 300 people who are highly exposed to the risk of contracting the disease, with financial assistance from the government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The research should “more effectively identify when and where people trap covid-19, and potentially facilitate real-time interventions to limit the spread and evaluate the results,” said Luca Foschini, co-founder of Evidation. A similar investigation is underway in Germany.

Watches and other accessories worn on oneself take at least 250,000 measurements per day, making them very powerful tracking devices