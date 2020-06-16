Costume fitting? That’s why the last few pounds are the most difficult to lose

Summer is now approaching and will come for everyone too the infamous costume test. Everyone who is getting ready knows that the last few pounds to lose are almost “impossible” to accomplish to achieve the goal. What’s the reason? Read on.

There are two basic reasons why weight loss generally slows down over time. The first reason is that calorie expenditure (and therefore energy expenditure) decreases with weight loss. This “slowed metabolism” occurs because fewer calories are needed to maintain and move a lighter body. The second reason why weight loss becomes progressively difficult is that weight loss is accompanied by an increase in appetite.

All “fault” of a hormone called leptin, which tells our brain how much fat is stored in our body. When we have more fat stored, leptin increases and reduces appetite. But when we lose body fat, leptin makes us a little hungrier. Left unchecked, signals from our stomach make us vulnerable to overeating. This is because our stomach has the ability to host more calories than we spend.

A recent study found that when participants were served pizza and invited to eat until they felt “full enough”, they ate 1,580 kcal. When asked to eat as much as possible, however, they have eaten twice that amount. Fullness is determined in part by the meal’s fat, carbohydrate and protein content and in part by its overall mass.

If the meal contains more fibre, it is more abundant, which is why it is difficult to overeat bulky foods such as fruits and vegetables. If apples were offered to study participants, they would not even have been able to eat 1,580 kcal. An apple contains about 50 kcal per 100 grams, more than three kilograms of apples should be eaten to assimilate 1,580 kcal. Obviously we find foods that have a high energy density, such as pizza, chocolate and the most delicious chips.

It is difficult to resist the desire to eat delicious and energy-rich foods. This may add further weight to our perception of the impossibility of reaching the last few pounds.