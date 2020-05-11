Monday, May 11, 2020
TechologySocial Networks
Updated:

Costa Rica: Bank Chamber Alerts New Cyber ​​Attack on Senior Executives

By Brian Adam
1
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

NVIDIA Ampere and AMD RDNA2: will this be the right year to change GPUs?

The current generation of video cards has split the market in two. On the one hand, there is NVIDIA,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

New screens appear on how they carry out these jobs. WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Staff of Dundalk Nursing Home heartbroken at death 23

The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Interbank Information Security Forum indicated that cybercriminals use the following strategies.

By EuroXlive

The Interbank Information Security Forum of the Chamber of Banks and Financial Institutions of Costa Rica alerts managers and senior executives of a new attack called whaling.

A whaling attack is a variant of phishing. In this sense, it is of fundamental importance to know what are their differences with respect to phishing, how to identify them and most importantly, how to protect the organization from these types of attacks.

“What distinguishes this modality from others is that it is aimed at people who occupy high-ranking positions in a company or organization, mainly from technology companies that offer cutting-edge services, financial institutions and organizations that are dedicated to processing payments. These are part of the main target of this cyber threat; for example: the directors, presidents and managers of companies ”commented Annabelle Ortega, Executive Director of the Chamber of Banks and Financial Institutions.

This variant turns out to be very effective because it is carried out by means of Social engineering, whose purpose is to convince people to carry out an action that involves the use of their personal data, such as sharing access data to a specific account or making an "emergency" bank transfer.

The Interbank Information Security Forum indicated that cybercriminals use the following strategies:

Receive an email after a call: the cybercriminal communicates with the victim, asks questions that make it possible for them to enter into trust, and then manipulate the victim. Also, it can be expressed in such a way that it can transmit a sense of urgency so that as soon as possible it confirms the data; in this case, email. This is one of the simplest but most effective methods

A frequently occurring scenario is that those who attack pose as the victim's trusted providers or contacts. To achieve this, before carrying out the deception, the cybercriminal can access the victim's data such as their email contacts. In this way, it is easier to be able to “disguise” yourself from someone the victim would trust.

Another scenario can be an email message that serves as a bridge to carry out Whaling disguises itself as one of the many messages that a boss, manager or director receives on a daily basis. Reports, balance sheets and even personal and corporate banking transactions. Here is the importance of security awareness of these people with high positions.

Another situation that arises is that the victim will trust email messages so much that they will not even carry out one of the key phishing prevention practices: verify email addresses. Thus, because of the rush or other type of situation, the victim does not take the time to check the email addresses or if the person who was contacting him was really who he claimed to be.

Additionally, social network profiles also provide a lot of information to carry out Whaling. Professional social media accounts can provide a lot of information regarding the victim's network of contacts.

"That is why it is of utmost importance that the senior executives of organizations and companies have great caution and security awareness of the activities they carry out online," said Ortega.

More Articles Like This

5 hidden Android features you may not have known

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
() Google has always put all its efforts to provide its users with the best experience through its operating system Android on different phone models....
Read more

The mysterious wild canine of the Amazons is threatened by deforestation

Techology Brian Adam - 0
A study puts the spotlight on an elusive canine and of which little is known, a distant relative of our pets, who lives in...
Read more

Security in Zoom: how to configure it correctly

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Learn how to improve privacy and security in Zoom with the configuration options offered by the tool. By EuroXlive The Zoom tool is adapting to massive...
Read more

So you can download the most popular apps of the new HUAWEI P40 Pro

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
How to download the best apps for the huawei P40 Pro. * Photo: Editorial Staff If you are a technology lover, we are sure you...
Read more

MIT promotes Immuni: the Italian app for Coronavirus among the best in the world

Techology Brian Adam - 0
For a few weeks, public opinion has been invaded by news on the Immune app of the Italian Government, which will be essential to...
Read more

Facebook: How to activate your new design and dark mode?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
How to activate the new design and dark mode of Facebook? / Facebook continues to renew and has now submitted its new design which...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Costa Rica: Bank Chamber Alerts New Cyber ​​Attack on Senior Executives

The Interbank Information Security Forum indicated that cybercriminals use the following strategies. By EuroXlive The Interbank Information Security Forum of...
Read more
Community

'Electric Picnic' canceled

Brian Adam - 0
The Electric Picnic Festival has been canceled. It was due to take place in Co. Laois this Autumn. The festival usually took place between the 4th-6th...
Read more
Corona Virus

First participants in global program vaccinated against COVID 19

Brian Adam - 0
Pfizer and BioNTech increase manufacturing capabilities to further increase production capacity in 2020/2021. By EuroXlive The Phase 1/2 study is designed to determine the safety, immunogenicity,...
Read more
Smart World

5 hidden Android features you may not have known

Brian Adam - 0
() Google has always put all its efforts to provide its users with the best experience through its operating system Android on different phone models....
Read more
Techology

The mysterious wild canine of the Amazons is threatened by deforestation

Brian Adam - 0
A study puts the spotlight on an elusive canine and of which little is known, a distant relative of our pets, who lives in...
Read more
Corona Virus

Nestlé donates more than four million servings of food for Costa Rican families

Brian Adam - 0
As part of its regional commitment, Nestlé Central America has delivered more than 10.5 million servings of food to the populations most affected by...
Read more
Smart World

Security in Zoom: how to configure it correctly

Brian Adam - 0
Learn how to improve privacy and security in Zoom with the configuration options offered by the tool. By EuroXlive The Zoom tool is adapting to massive...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY