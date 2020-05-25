Coronavirus will leave 11.5 million new unemployed in Latin America in 2020

The economic contraction in Latin America that ECLAC estimates will be 5.3% this year.

By AFP

The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will leave 11.5 million new unemployed in 2020 in Latin America, which will increase the total number of unemployed to 37.7 million people, an ECLAC report and this Thursday estimated. ILO.

The economic contraction in Latin America that ECLAC estimates will be 5.3% this year -the worst since 1930- and will have "negative effects" on the unemployment rate in the region, which will go from 8.1% in 2019 to 11.5% this year, according to projections presented by both organizations at their regional headquarters in Santiago.

"An increase in the unemployment rate of at least 3.4 percentage points is projected, which is equivalent to more than 11.5 million new unemployed," said the report "Labor Situation in Latin America and the Caribbean. Work in times of a pandemic: challenges against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ”.

Along with the increase in unemployment, both organizations expect a marked deterioration in the quality of employment in the region where the average rate of informal jobs already reaches 54%, mainly affecting the most vulnerable sectors.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates a reduction of 10.3% of working hours, which will affect some 32 million people, this due to the health crisis and the containment measures taken by Latin American countries.

Unemployment figures will hit the most vulnerable in the region hard, causing an increase in poverty by 4.4 percentage points and extreme poverty by 2.6 percentage points compared to 2019.

"This implies that poverty would then reach 34.7% of the Latin American population (214.7 million people) and extreme poverty 13% (83.4 million people)," ECLAC warned.

Both institutions see an uncertain future for the regional labor market and estimate a rather slow recovery of lost jobs, which will require deep training and education of workers in health security, health protocols, and out-of-date entry and exit schedules to avoid crowds and outbreaks of contagion.

"To do this, reinforced institutional and budgetary resources are necessary to guarantee compliance," the report said.

The coronavirus has caused more than 600,000 infections and more than 33,000 deaths throughout Latin America, according to the latest AFP count.