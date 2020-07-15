HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Coronavirus, the Italian study: 'those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form'

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past few hours, as it claims that those who have fallen ill and recovered from the new Coronavirus are not only not protected for life by antibodies, on the contrary, they risk realizing themselves by developing the most severe form.

The theme is thorny, as the durability of antibodies it has been at the centre of discussions on Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic, and to date, only hypotheses have been put forward regarding the effective duration of the protections. It is in this context that the study published today is the result of the collaboration between the IRCCS Burlo Garofalo of Trieste and some researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Luca Cegolon, an epidemiologist who conducted the study in which he is the first signatory, explained to Repubblica that “we took inspiration for this research by observing the trend of the disease, in particular the high transmissibility and the rate of severe cases in general among health workers, including young people both in Italy and in China, as shown by the case of the thirty-year-old Chinese doctor from Wuhan, deceased and from which everything started “.

According to the epidemiologist, immunity from Sars-Cov-2 acquired through healing would not be permanent is “it does not appear to protect against Coronavirus re-infections“but not only: the antibodies developed could be a boomerang”allying with the virus itself during secondary infections to facilitate entry into the target cells, and suppressing innate immunity and triggering or amplifying an important inflammatory reaction of the organism “. What does this mean? That in case of a second autumn wave, even those who got sick during the first one could get sick again, developing the most severe form.

The reasons are to be found in the very nature of human Coronaviruses, which are “all are known to cause re-infections, regardless of the so-called humoral immunity, that is, the one that is acquired when you get sick by developing antibodies“.

By analyzing the genetic sequence of Sars-CoV-2, it was discovered that it is 80% equal to Sars-Cov and 50% to Mars-Cov, but also the Hades mechanism in infections would be similar and patients affected by the new Coronavirus develop interstitial pneumonia with ARDS, lymphopenia, increased neutrophils, cytokine storm and strong reduction of interferon. The same mechanism has also been observed in viruses such as Dengue and West Nile.

This is not a final study, and in fact, Cegolon specified that “both in Italy and in Britain serological studies are being prepared to verify whether antibodies protect against infection or not. These are researches that focus mainly on health workers because the virus runs more in hospitals both because there are sick people and because they are closed environments “.

If the hypothesis finds confirmation, it would also be difficult to find an effective vaccine. Actually, for no Coronavirus it has been possible to produce and market a vaccine precisely for the reasons explained in a study: “coronaviruses are known to cause re-infections, regardless of acquired immunity“.

In the meantime, however, according to the epidemiologist, prevention and “prepare for autumn with pharmacological interventions that can protect the entrance doors such as, for example, the nose“.

Just today, the statements of Bill Gates on the availability of the vaccine, which should arrive in Italy by the end of 2020, have rebounded.

More Articles Like This

This box is an old "Vampire Kill Kit": here’s what it contained

Top Stories Brian Adam -
The legend of vampires terrified the ancient world, so much so that in Europe about 1,000 years ago i "suspected vampires" were buried with...
Read more

Phase 4 of the release of the Covid-19 restrictions has been postponed until August

Latest news Brian Adam -
The reproduction rate of Covid-19 is again above 1 in Ireland and the Taoiseach says it must be kept below 1 to allow schools...
Read more

Two more died with Covid-19 in the State, 14 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam -
It was announced this afternoon that two more have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 14 new cases. This means...
Read more

The young man who landed a fighter with one wing: incredible video

Top Stories Brian Adam -
There are incredible stories, absurd situations that our life on this planet is able to create for who knows what combination of reasons. Today...
Read more

Reopening of pubs postponed until 10 August

Latest news Brian Adam -
Pubs that do not provide a food service will not be allowed to reopen until August 10 instead of next Monday as planned. The Government...
Read more

The new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht to do an ‘intensive Irish language course’

Latest news Brian Adam -
Jack Chambers, the new minister of state for the Gaeltacht, says that he has enough Irish to ‘converse’ but that he intends to do...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY