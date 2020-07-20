HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Coronavirus, the Italian study: "the sun’s UV rays are able to disable it"

By Brian Adam
Coronavirus, the Italian study: 'the UV rays of the sun are able to deactivate it'

After the study on blood groups and Coronavirus, another research has been published, this time Italian, which talks about the possible effect of ultraviolet rays on Sars-CoV-2.

The paper, signed by doctors and astrophysicists of the University of Milan, in collaboration with the National Institute of Astrophysics and the National Cancer Institute, claims that UV rays from the sun could disable the new Coronavirus.

These results could explain the epidemiological trends of COVID-19 and are important for the development of new sterilization methods to contain the SARS-CoV-2 infection” Say the authors in the pre-print published on medRxiv, where they explain they have evaluated the effect of type C UV rays, which do not arrive on Earth as they are filtered by the atmosphere, on various concentrations of Sars-CoV-2. Based on those deductions, they were able to prove that too a small amount of UvC rays could deactivate the viral load in a few seconds of Coronavirus, but that’s not all because similar results have emerged even when the researchers conducted tests with UvA and UvB rays, which as we know arrive on earth.

Mario Clerici, the scientific director of the Don Gnocchi Foundation, speaking with Corriere Della Sera, however, braked on the latter aspect and explained that “we are arranging these data, and they are not yet available to the scientific community“.

In the experiment, drops of liquid of different sizes (droplets) containing Sars-CoV-2 were placed under type C UV lamps, to simulate what can be emitted by speaking or with a sneeze. In all three tests, the viral load was inactivated in a few seconds to 99.9% by a small amount of UvC rays: 2 millijoules per square centimetre is enough” he concluded.

