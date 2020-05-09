Saturday, May 9, 2020
HealthCorona Virus
Updated:

Coronavirus, the Italian idea: a smartband to respect interpersonal distance

By Brian Adam
Coronavirus, the Italian idea: a smartband to respect interpersonal distance

The Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) has developed a particular and at the same time practical project which, in the event of massive use by people, could guarantee the interpersonal distance of one meter. The idea behind it is very simple: a bracelet that rings when the distance is not respected.

The prototype immediately went around the web and there are several Regions that are thinking of making it mandatory on the beach, in bathing establishments or in kindergartens.

It’s called iFeel-You and is based on the European project An.Dy. The Dynamic Interaction Control Lab using a series of algorithms and technologies capable of monitoring the parameters and movements of the human body, has created a bracelet that vibrates and rings when through a radio signal it detects that the distance from another person (who obviously must have it on his wrist) is less than that recommended by experts.

The utility is double in that the smartband can also be used to rebuild the chain of infection in case of close contact with a subject tested positive for Covid-19.

The device also includes sensors to measure body temperature, which is one of the parameters most closely monitored as it indicates a possible infection. The researchers explain that “it can be used indoors, but also outdoors in situations where access is controlled, but it is not easy to use other technologies, such as smartphones and thermal imaging cameras. In addition to the production realities, therefore, the bracelet can find application in tourist villages, spas, sports areas and amusement parks“.

Waiting for the Immuni app, which should see the light by the end of the month, another project appears on the Italian scene. Technology could really be our ally in this phase 2 of the health emergency.

