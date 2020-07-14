Coronavirus, the EU reopens borders to 15 countries: excluding the United States, Russia and Brazil

As widely expected, the European Union has given the go-ahead to travel, but with important conditionalities. For example, the borders for China will be reopened only in the event of reciprocity, while they remain from the list excluding the United States, Russia and Brazil.

The new measures will be in effect from midnight tomorrow, 1 July, and have been approved by the governments of the 27 countries of the European Union by analyzing the epidemiological situation of the various nations. As a result, an event of the territories considered safe enough to allow citizens to come to Europe was drawn up. The AGI reports that Italy would have voted in favour, while Sweden and Poland would have abstained.

Their list of countries whose citizens are admitted to the European Union and the Schengen area includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay, while China is present on one condition: Beijing must accept the Europeans, otherwise the borders they will also be closed for them.

L’U.S. exclusion it was taken because of the situation facing the Stars and Stripes Continent, which is the most affected by the Coronavirus with 125,000 deaths and almost 2.6 million cases. excluded also Brazil, Russia, India, Turkey and Israel, while the United Kingdom is not on any list as it is not affected by the restrictions decided in March.

A few days ago, the ban on carrying carry-on baggage on board the plane was triggered