Coronavirus: the CDC recognizes three new symptoms as an indicator of infection

By Brian Adam
Coronavirus: the CDC recognizes three new symptoms as an indicator of infection

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new symptoms attributable to a possible Coronavirus infection, which are added to those already known and which are partly different from the WHO counterpart.

The new symptoms are nasal congestion (or runny nose), nausea or vomiting and diarrhoea, which scientists say may be indicative of infection. Clearly, these are not sufficient symptoms to provide a definitive diagnosis of Covid-19, because for absolute certainty it is still necessary to carry out the swab.

Complete list of the CDC is the following:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough;
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue;
  • Muscle pain;
  • Headache;
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Burning throat;
  • Nasal congestion or runny nose;
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhoea.

CDCs observe how it is not necessary to develop all the symptoms to have the disease, and in some cases, people who test positive are completely asymptomatic.

The World Health Organization classifies symptoms into three tiers. The most common include fever, dry cough and tiredness, in the less common we find the pain, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste and smell and skin rashes with discolouration of the fingers and toes. Finally, severe symptoms for the WHO are breathing difficulties or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or inability to move.

However, the advice of the CDC to protect against the Coronavirus still remains valid.

