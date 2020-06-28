Coronavirus: over 10 million cases worldwide, almost 500 thousand deaths

New, sad update on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus. As certified by the John Hopkins University dashboard, the Covid-19 has exceeded 10 million infections, of which 240 thousand only in Italy, but data on the dead continue to run, almost at 500 thousand.

The United States of America continues to be the hardest-hit country, with 2,510 million cases, followed by Brazil at 1,313 million and Russia at 633 thousand. Infections are also on the rise in India, which is the fourth nation in terms of spread with 528 thousand cases.

At European level, the sad record belongs to the United Kingdom, with 313 thousand confirmed cases, while Spain has overtaken Italy with 248 thousand confirmed positive swabs.

Similar situation also with regard to the dead: they are 125 thousand people died in the USA due to Coronavirus, 57 thousand in Brazil and 43 thousand in the United Kingdom, while Italy thanks to yesterday’s sudden slowdown remains at 34 thousand.

Meanwhile, new outbreaks continue to worry in Australia, in Melbourne, where new lockdown measures are not excluded after the highest daily increase in cases since April.

Also on Covid19, Bill Gates’ statements about the vaccine rebounded yesterday, according to which the last obstacle would be the lack of trust in people.