Coronavirus, new study: antibodies vanish after 3 months, distant flock immunity?

Apparently, those who recover from the mild form of Coronavirus may not have lasting protection from Sars-CoV-2. This was revealed by a new study by the New England Journal of Medicine, carried out on antibodies taken from the blood of 34 patients recovered from the lightest form of the virus, who did not require special care.

Of the 34, only two needed extra oxygen and were treated with an HIV drug, while none of them had been in intensive care or been treated with Ramdevisir.

The study is divided into several tranches: Antibody samples were taken 37 days after the onset of symptoms and after approximately 86 days. The researchers found that the levels fell rapidly, at a much higher rate than those of SARS. In the calculations made, a half-life of 73 days was estimated.

In the paper, the researchers argue that the level of antibodies could drop to a point that makes them undetectable just three months after infection. Fortunately, however, the body also has other immune responses, such as so-called T cells, who apparently would be able to play a role in Covid-19’s relapse protection.

It is clear that this is an additional study, and indeed the researchers point out that further analysis will be needed. The authors also note that, in light of these results, “Caution is required with regard to antibody-based immunity passports“, but also on herd immunity and the duration of vaccines.

The first results of the studies carried out on the Oxford vaccine arrived a few days ago, while a paper a few weeks ago revealed the effects of UV rays on the Coronavirus.