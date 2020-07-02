 sd
Updated:

Coronavirus, is the European strain 10 times more contagious than the Chinese one?

By Brian Adam
Coronavirus, is the European strain 10 times more contagious than the Chinese one?

A study conducted by eight scientists from the Scripps Research Institute and published in BioRxiv has shown that the SARS-CoV-2 strain present in Europe is significantly different from that identified initially in Wuhan in China, but also much more contagious. Because?

According to these studies, the strain present in the west, called G614, it is more resistant than the original Chinese one, called D614. This greater resistance is given by a specific mutation of the virus for which the spike protein, that is the protein that allows the coronavirus to bind to the cells and penetrate into them, no longer detaches once it binds to human cells but remains to multiply rapidly, thus also increasing infectivity.

In this way, the European strain of COVID-19 would become even 10 times stronger and more dangerous than before, but no longer lethal. Still from what the team from the Scripps institute pointed out, this mutation would only increase the possibility of transmission between humans and not the lethality rate or the symptoms caused by the virus.

Although these studies are confirmed in previous analyzes conducted by other scientists such as those of the University of Sheffield, they will still have to pass the peer-review phase. Colleagues such as the professor of virology at the University of Reading, Ian Jones, however, said that these results would not be surprising. Indeed, it would be simple natural mutations of the virus, necessary to allow it to replicate more easily.

These results allow an ever greater understanding of SARS-CoV-2, a virus that, according to WHO, will not cause a second wave.

