Coronavirus Ireland LIVE as 617 new cases and 10 deaths announced with the return of Dr. Tony Holohan

An information session is scheduled to take place at the Health Department tonight with the latest COVID-19 case numbers announced by NPHET.

It is Dr. Tony Holohan’s first briefing since he returned to his role as medical director on Tuesday.

Attendees include Dr. Tony Holohan, Health Department Medical Director, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Health Department Deputy Medical Director, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group, and Professor Martin Cormican. Professor of Bacteriology at NUI Galway.

It comes when the next step of the registration for the COVID vaccine will begin tomorrow, with the opening of the portal for people of 64 years.

To date, more than 143,000 have registered through the online system, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

It comes as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (CANI) meets Thursday to discuss the European Medicines Agency’s conclusion that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks of unusual blood clotting as a very rare side effect.

Almost 15,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine have reached Ireland, but have yet to be administered.

