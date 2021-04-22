Coronavirus Ireland LIVE as 617 new cases and 10 deaths announced with the return of Dr. Tony Holohan

An information session is scheduled to take place at the Health Department tonight with the latest COVID-19 case numbers announced by NPHET.
It is Dr. Tony Holohan’s first briefing since he returned to his role as medical director on Tuesday.
Attendees include Dr. Tony Holohan, Health Department Medical Director, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Health Department Deputy Medical Director, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group, and Professor Martin Cormican. Professor of Bacteriology at NUI Galway.
It comes when the next step of the registration for the COVID vaccine will begin tomorrow, with the opening of the portal for people of 64 years.
To date, more than 143,000 have registered through the online system, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.
It comes as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (CANI) meets Thursday to discuss the European Medicines Agency’s conclusion that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks of unusual blood clotting as a very rare side effect.
Almost 15,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine have reached Ireland, but have yet to be administered.
We will have the latest updates live from the briefing, so be sure to follow our live blog below.
617 new cases, 10 new deaths
The briefing has started: Dr. Tony Holohan speaking
Tips updated in the coming days on travel from India
Dr. Glynn said the advisory group will meet tonight.
Dr. Holohan says “consideration” is being given to international travel
It says nothing will be in place for longer than necessary.
He says NPHET is also anxious to keep things running as normally and quickly as possible, while limiting the spread of the disease.
Number of outbreaks related to workplaces, funerals, and household gatherings
Dr. Ronan Glynn says they are similar to those seen in recent weeks.
2 out of 3 people now go to the workplace instead of working from home.
Dr. Holohan says “we are moving in the right direction”
He says that we are still at levels that would preferably be lower.
Indicators such as the number of cases and those admitted to the hospital are closely monitored.
You will see if recent trends are set or are transient effects.
“We are in a much better situation.”
Today’s high case count is “very unusual” – “broadly positive” outlook
Dr. Philip Nolan says that the R number is close to 1, but that the jump could be transitory once we work to minimize transmission.
The situation remains volatile until a larger population is vaccinated.
Nursing home visits
Professor Martin Cormican, Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control Clinical Leader, HSE and Professor of Bacteriology at NUI Galway said; “The benefits of vaccination in nursing homes and long-term residential care facilities are now very clear with a dramatic drop in the number of residents and staff developing serious illnesses.
“The new visiting guide agreed today by NPHET represents another step in helping residents of long-term residential care facilities maintain meaningful relationships with family and friends. From 4th In May, residents of nursing homes, where most residents are fully vaccinated, can expect 4 visits with 2 people per week. “
This is what NPHET says
Dr. Tony Holohan, Medical Director of the Department of Health, said; “We are in a strong position that transmission levels have been substantially reduced and the deployment of vaccination is protecting more and more people at risk from the severe effects of COVID-19.
“If we can maintain our current position, there is hope that we can expect a real easing of the measures, but it is as important as always that we do not jeopardize that progress by lowering the collective guard too much, or too early.”
Professor Philip Nolan, Chairman of NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group said; “The R number is estimated to be very close to 1.0. We continue to maintain close contacts in 2.6, a phenomenal testimony to the public to keep social transmission low. All indicators of the disease are stable or slowly decreasing, although we may see an increase in cases in the coming days. Maintaining this over the next few weeks is key to managing community transmission and moving towards more flexible measures. “
Here is the latest breakdown
The Center for Health Protection Surveillance has been notified today of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
7 deaths occurred in April, 1 in March, 1 in February, and 1 in January.
The average age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 62 to 104 years.
There have been a total of 4,866 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Wednesday, April 21, 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to HPSC.
There have now been a total of 245,310 * confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ireland.
Of the cases reported today:
- 299 are men / 318 are women
- 70% are under 45 years old
- The average age is 33 years.
- 236 in Dublin, 84 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare, 34 in Tipperary, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 196 cases are distributed in another 20 counties **
As of 8 a.m. today, 176 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, of which 48 are in the ICU. 19 additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
As of April 20th, 2021, 1,240,965 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 878,823 people have received their first dose
- 362,142 people have received their second dose
That brings the total number of cases to 245,310 cases since the pandemic began.
Dr. Tony Holohan in his first statement said that there is “hope” and said that it is important that the restrictions do not move too quickly.
He says NPHET is still “a little concerned” about the numbers.
Dr. Tony Holohan’s First Briefing
The medical director has been on leave since the death of his wife Emer.
