Coronavirus Ireland Latest As 434 More Cases And One More Death Announced By NPHET

There have been 434 more COVID-19 cases announced in Ireland today by NPHET, bringing the overall total in the country so far to 245,743.

There has also been one more coronavirus-related death, bringing the total number to 4,867.

Of the cases announced today:

228 are men / 204 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The average age is 31 years.

217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread over 20 other counties. **

At 8 a.m. today, 166 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, of which 48 are in the ICU. 17 additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

To April 21, 2021, 1,275,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

904,774 people have received their first dose

371,054 people have received their second dose

The latest comes when it was learned that the reopening could be delayed for two to three weeks due to problems with the vaccine supply.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted that the government’s guarantee to vaccinate four out of five people by the end of June is now in jeopardy.

He said it would be “extremely difficult, if not impossible,” if concerns about blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine cause these strokes to be limited to older people.

And he admitted it would have a knock-on effect on plans to lift lockdown restrictions.

At the same time, Mr. Varadkar was optimistic about when we could go home for a bite to eat or a pint in a bar, saying he was “hopeful” that this will happen in June or July.