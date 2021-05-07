Coronavirus in Ireland: ‘Vaccines are key’ for 25,000 runners at KBC Dublin Marathon

KBC Dublin Marathon organizer Jim Aughney said the plan is for the annual event to return to the streets of the capital on Sunday, October 24, depending on the lifting of COVID restrictions.

“The other unknown is the viewers, the vaccine is key to that,” Aughney said.

“By June 25, we will have four months to prepare, runners will have four months to prepare and we are working in the background on Plan B, and probably Plan C and Plan D, with different combinations of what might be possible. ..

“It is changing daily, or surely weekly, but we still have high hopes of being able to hold a physical event next October.

“We have 25,000 registrations and the chances of having 25,000 runners on the streets of Dublin could be slim at this stage.

“But if we get 10,000, 15,000 whatever number we can get, it would be great news for the runners and the city if we can cross the line.

“We just don’t know at this point.”

Aughney added that the Dublin Marathon organizers got nothing from the Government’s € 70 compensation package for sporting governing bodies, and that was despite requesting it through Athletics Ireland.

“We were obviously disappointed, we asked and got nothing,” he said.

“We lost a lot of money in 2020 trying to plan ahead.”

2020 KBC Dublin Virtual Marathon winner Sean Hehir wants Athletics Ireland to produce a roadmap for the competition during the summer months after stating that not enough has been done.

Hehir, who recovered from a serious injury caused by a car accident to win last year’s event, says there is massive frustration in athletic circles, from the elite group who have had to go abroad to compete despite Covid risks for ordinary street runners.

“Can we see a road map?” He said. “I understand that the Irish athletic community is built on a community of volunteers, that goes without saying.

“We have professionals in the organization who have the task of making the events unfold, making the events happen, a roadmap in terms of what can be enabled and facilitated, either at the regional or county level, to provincial level, at the national level.

“Let us know what’s in the pipe, let us know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s incredibly frustrating, it’s not just the (Olympic marathon qualifiers) Stephen Scullions or Aoife Cookes of today, it’s the Aoife Cookes and Stephen Scullions of 10 and 20 years in the future that we are in danger of losing, of losing.

“I am passionate about sport, it is a glorified pastime, but I am passionate about it. Let us know that there are events to look forward to in the coming months, rather than sitting on our hands: ‘our hands are tied, sport Ireland is to blame, the government is to blame to blame, there is limited merit in organizing events ”.

“Start facilitating and let us know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Hehir points to the lobbying by Swim Ireland as an example Athletics Ireland should have followed.

“You can have 22 players on a soccer field and a referee … there are sports that have rolled up their sleeves and been proactive, like Swim Ireland,” said Clareman, 36.

“Swim Ireland is leading by example in recent months, they have really rolled up their sleeves and provided qualifying events for their athletes in recent months.

“They are an example to follow for other sports organizations.

“I will say that with the KBC Dublin Marathon hat on, the support that Stephen, Aoife, myself and many others have received from the KBC Dublin Marathon through the Marathon Mission projects, we greatly appreciate it because the reality is that without it, we are on our own. it literally counts.

“The reality is that what happened in Cheshire (where Cooke made Olympic qualifying time last week) could have been made easier here.

“We would not have put the athletes at risk, we would not have had to take risks with travel, they would not have had to take unpaid leave, isolating themselves from family and loved ones.

“And yes, I think it was a very frustrating time.

“As it is, there is a possibility that a generation of athletes is losing, youth athletes, club runners, intermediates, seniors, masters, elites, it is frustrating, it is very frustrating.

“Hopefully if there’s something on the calendar it’s the Dublin Marathon in October, hopefully that will be made easier.”

“We are all looking forward to having national events on the calendar and we are back to running through the streets of Dublin and the exceptional atmosphere that the Dublin Marathon brings.

Sean Hehir spoke at the launch of the 2021 KBC Virtual Dublin Marathon and Race Series with distances of 4 miles, 10 km, 10 miles and a half marathon available. Registration is now open at kbcdublinmarathon.ie #RunYourTown.

Runners who have secured a spot for the KBC Dublin Marathon race event on Sunday, October 24, will receive confirmation by Friday, June 25 as to whether the event can continue.