Coronavirus in Ireland: NPHET to explore the possibility of 24-hour mass vaccination centers

Mass vaccination centers could operate 24 hours a day if the supply of COVID injections continues to increase.

The recommendation comes when vaccine supplies will increase significantly in the coming weeks.

NPHET has sent a recommendation to the HSE to operate some vaccination centers 24 hours a day according to the Irish Independent.

The Health Department is evaluating the HSE’s renewed vaccination plan, which aims to continue administering the jab based on descending age.

NPHET has asked HSE if it is possible to extend the launch of the vaccine in line with the supply to include “the provision of 24-hour mass vaccination centers.”

The HSE has suggested that the only barriers to operating a 24-hour system would be a shortage of supply or people not showing up to receive their jab.

According to the minutes of a recent NPHET meeting, “vaccine launch will be rolled out as needed to keep pace with supply.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly expects 240,000 vaccinations to be administered this week.

Currently, people between the ages of 50 and 59 can register for their vaccine through the online portal.

Vaccines will significantly and rapidly reduce the risk of the virus for a short period of time from May to August, according to NPHET.

This means that the risk of death could be dramatically reduced when those over 70 are fully vaccinated.

For the latest news and breaking news, visit dublinlive.ie/news.

Get all the great headlines, images, reviews, opinions, and videos on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @DublinLive – the official Dublin Live Twitter account – real news in real time.

We are also on Facebook / dublinlive: your must-have news, features, videos and images all day from the capital.