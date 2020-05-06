Coronavirus, Imperial College: if Italy relaxes, 23 thousand deaths in two months

Phase 2 of the Coronavirus health emergency in Italy has started yesterday, which as widely underlined by the Government and ministers it is not intended as a “free den all”, and requires utmost caution. Imperial College once again underlined this aspect in a report showing the risks.

In the report, readable at this address, we read that if phase 2 coincides with the general relaxation of the Italian population, within a few months our country would not only be forced to close everything and impose a new mass lockdown but would return to mourning thousands of deaths.

Specifically, we read that a period after the ill-governed quarantine could lead from early May to late June from 3-5000 to 23 thousand victims. The scenarios are different and start from afar.

According to Imperial College, between April and April, between 240 and 410 thousand deaths were avoided in our country thanks to virus containment measures.

Starting from this data, three scenarios have been hypothesized ranging from May 4 (the day Phase 2 entered into force) to June 22:

The first scenario does not provide for any type of change, thanks to a continuous lockdown which however has not occurred since some activities have reopened since yesterday; The second scenario, characterized by a restart of activities of around 20% compared to the previous period; The third scenario, with a 40% recovery.

According to the researchers, by adopting the first approach the virus would be extinct by the end of June. In the second case, however, infections could grow, hand in hand with the deaths which at the end of next month could be between 3 and 5 thousand more.

The third scenario, more catastrophic, instead provides for one significant growth of new cases and deaths, up to a maximum of 23 thousand, which would add to the current 29 thousand victims.

“Our results suggest that both SARS-CoV-2 transmission and mobility should be monitored carefully in the weeks and months ahead. To compensate for the increase in mobility that will occur with the relaxation of the non-pharmaceutical interventions currently in force, adherence to the recommended social spacing measures together with an intensified surveillance of transmission in the community with buffers, contact tracing and Timely isolation of the infected are of paramount importance to reduce the risk of resuming transmission” say the researchers.