Wednesday, May 6, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTechology
Updated:

Coronavirus, Imperial College: if Italy relaxes, 23 thousand deaths in two months

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Found bricks of life inside a meteorite from Mars

The famous Mars meteorite Allan Hills 84001 (ALH84001), recovered in Antarctica in December 1984, contains 4 billion-year-old native organic...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Trick to send WhatsApp messages to a number not saved in the phonebook

Although the messaging app is undoubtedly the most used in much of the world to communicate with our family...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Unieuro: 500 Euro discount on the Panasonic TX-55GZ1000E 55 "OLED TV

New Unieuro offer on TV. Today the distribution chain offers an interesting discount on Panasonic TX-55GZ1000E 55-inch, which is...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Scientists have discovered a planet that is three times the mass of Jupiter

As we well know, Jupiter is the largest planet in our Solar System: it has twice the mass of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

55-inch LG B9 OLED TV discounted at less than 1000 Euros on eBay

We kick off our day of offers with an interesting discount offered by a eBay reseller on an LG-branded...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Identified an aquatic dinosaur: discovery rewrites what we know about these creatures

The discovery of a gigantic fossilized tail belonging to the Spinosaurus aegyptiacus suggests that these huge predators were capable...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The 55 ” Philips 55 OLED 754/12 4K TV for a discount of 300 euros from Unieuro

On our site, there is not a shortage of technological products and today we keep your company with an...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Coronavirus, Imperial College: if Italy relaxes, 23 thousand deaths in two months

Phase 2 of the Coronavirus health emergency in Italy has started yesterday, which as widely underlined by the Government and ministers it is not intended as a “free den all”, and requires utmost caution. Imperial College once again underlined this aspect in a report showing the risks.

In the report, readable at this address, we read that if phase 2 coincides with the general relaxation of the Italian population, within a few months our country would not only be forced to close everything and impose a new mass lockdown but would return to mourning thousands of deaths.

Specifically, we read that a period after the ill-governed quarantine could lead from early May to late June from 3-5000 to 23 thousand victims. The scenarios are different and start from afar.

According to Imperial College, between April and April, between 240 and 410 thousand deaths were avoided in our country thanks to virus containment measures.

You May also Like to Read:

You May also Like to Read:

Starting from this data, three scenarios have been hypothesized ranging from May 4 (the day Phase 2 entered into force) to June 22:

  1. The first scenario does not provide for any type of change, thanks to a continuous lockdown which however has not occurred since some activities have reopened since yesterday;
  2. The second scenario, characterized by a restart of activities of around 20% compared to the previous period;
  3. The third scenario, with a 40% recovery.

According to the researchers, by adopting the first approach the virus would be extinct by the end of June. In the second case, however, infections could grow, hand in hand with the deaths which at the end of next month could be between 3 and 5 thousand more.

The third scenario, more catastrophic, instead provides for one significant growth of new cases and deaths, up to a maximum of 23 thousand, which would add to the current 29 thousand victims.

Our results suggest that both SARS-CoV-2 transmission and mobility should be monitored carefully in the weeks and months ahead. To compensate for the increase in mobility that will occur with the relaxation of the non-pharmaceutical interventions currently in force, adherence to the recommended social spacing measures together with an intensified surveillance of transmission in the community with buffers, contact tracing and Timely isolation of the infected are of paramount importance to reduce the risk of resuming transmission” say the researchers.

More Articles Like This

Uniuero discounts Sony's Soundbar with Dolby Digital by 50 euros

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Are you a music lover or do you want to enjoy your favorite movie from the comfort of your home sofa as if you...
Read more

How to activate TikTok parental control and restrict time

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Tik Tok is the fashionable social network and many people are completely hooked on the videos: to make them and to see what others...
Read more

The US would open the door to collaborate with Huawei in 5G

Cyber World Brian Adam - 0
The United States collects cable. The country has been accusing for more than a year Huawei of collaborate with the Chinese government, and to...
Read more

Disney + at 54.5 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix still far away

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
On the Italian night Disney announced that the Disney + streaming platform has reached 54.5 million subscribers, showing a slight slowdown in growth over...
Read more

Amazon launches its new cheaper Full HD smart doorbell

Online Shopping Brian Adam - 0
Amazon It has a multitude of brands to its credit. Besides Echo speakers, the company has Ring's cameras and smart doorbells, which allow us...
Read more

Another 19 people with Covid-19 died, over 25,000 confirmed cases in Ireland

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,684 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,303 people south of the border and 381 north of it The Department of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Uniuero discounts Sony's Soundbar with Dolby Digital by 50 euros

Are you a music lover or do you want to enjoy your favorite movie from the comfort of your...
Read more
Smart World

How to activate TikTok parental control and restrict time

Brian Adam - 0
Tik Tok is the fashionable social network and many people are completely hooked on the videos: to make them and to see what others...
Read more
Cyber World

The US would open the door to collaborate with Huawei in 5G

Brian Adam - 0
The United States collects cable. The country has been accusing for more than a year Huawei of collaborate with the Chinese government, and to...
Read more
Entertainment

Disney + at 54.5 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix still far away

Brian Adam - 0
On the Italian night Disney announced that the Disney + streaming platform has reached 54.5 million subscribers, showing a slight slowdown in growth over...
Read more
Online Shopping

Amazon launches its new cheaper Full HD smart doorbell

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon It has a multitude of brands to its credit. Besides Echo speakers, the company has Ring's cameras and smart doorbells, which allow us...
Read more
Corona Virus

Another 19 people with Covid-19 died, over 25,000 confirmed cases in Ireland

Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,684 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,303 people south of the border and 381 north of it The Department of...
Read more
Corona Virus

Coronavirus, Imperial College: if Italy relaxes, 23 thousand deaths in two months

Brian Adam - 0
Phase 2 of the Coronavirus health emergency in Italy has started yesterday, which as widely underlined by the Government and ministers it is not...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY