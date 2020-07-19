HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Coronavirus, global record of new infections in 24 hours

By Brian Adam
According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, there has been a record increase in new infections worldwide, almost 260 thousand cases in 24 hours. As regards deaths, however, 7360 deaths were recorded, while the total cases in the world are around 14.3 million. The most critical countries are the United States, Brazil, South Africa and India.

The report from the US mentioned above university goes on to beat the previous record on Friday 17 July 2020, when the data collected by the World Health Organization counted 238 thousand infections. Between Friday and Sunday, therefore, the infections would have increased by about a million cases.

In particular, the United States shows a particular increase in Florida – the current epicentre of the epidemic in the USA -, Texas and Arizona, where over 22 thousand new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, while there are 63 thousand in total. Since the beginning of the health crisis, however, 3.78 million infections and 142 thousand deaths have been confirmed.

However, this does not seem to convince Donald Trump that he would have cancelled loans for a total of 25.5 billion dollars to be dedicated to coronavirus test and epidemic contrast, according to an anonymous source in the New York Times. Meanwhile, the top US expert in infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, is quite sure that in the future, 100,000 new cases could be touched a day if adequate measures were not taken in time. To these statements, Donald Trump replied, stating that currently, the country is not in bad condition.

In Brazil, the 2 million cases passed on Thursday, which doubled in less than a month, and there are almost 80,000 deaths. This dizzying increase would be caused by the poor state response and the absence of coordinated policies.

Even in India, the data are not positive: it is currently the third country in the world for infections with over a million cases. Experts and scientists are convinced that the peak will only arrive in months, thanks to the high population density, especially in large cities.

Meanwhile, the vaccine tests are continuing, and there is good news: the Moderna vaccine seems to be safe, and the last phase of experimentation will be started soon, to obtain final data by the end of 2020 finally.

