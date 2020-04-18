Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Techology
Updated:

Coronavirus: Facebook will send alerts to users who interact with fake news

By Brian Adam
Facebook’s new measures against fake news have been seen as positive in Europe, but they also demand greater transparency.

Facebook announced that it will shortly begin shipping alerts to users who interact with fake news on coronavirus pandemic and will redirect them to sources of truthful information, such as World Health Organization (WHO).

In the face of the Health Emergency facing the world, the spread of false information on alleged cures and other recommendations that provoke risky behavior or attempt against people’s lives, have been multiplied on the internet.

Facebook has taken action against fake news

The social network, which also owns the platform Instagram And from the WhatsApp messaging app, he claims he’s been struggling to control those huge volumes of misinformation, for example:

  • Removed hundreds of thousands of fake posts that could be harmful
  • Showing warnings in 40 million other dubious posts related to the virus.

Mark Zuckerberg announces new alerts in the news feed

However, these actions have not been enough to stop fake news, so Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced on the social network that in a few weeks they will begin to apply New measures:

“We will begin displaying messages on (the news feed) News Feed to people who previously interacted with erroneous and damaging Covid-19 related information and have since eliminated it.”Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

Among the Internet users who will receive these alerts are the people who They liked or another type of reaction to false information, and also those who wrote a commentary.

These users will be redirected to “accurate information ‘quot;such as myths about the virus that have been debunked by the World Health Organization.

They demand more transparency from Facebook to verify the scope and impact of fake news

The European Commissioner for Securities and Transparency, Vera Jourova, welcomed the announcement, but demanded more transparency to Facebook and better access to data …

“… so that researchers can fully verify the scope and impact of fake content.”Vera Jourova, European Commissioner for Securities and Transparency.

In a statement, Jourova explained that in this way it will be possible to better evaluate “the actions of Facebook …

“… from the perspective of both public health and fundamental rights.”Vera Jourova, European Commissioner for Securities and Transparency.

The police station extended the call to other social platforms and fronts, for better surveillance and detection of false information.

With information from Reuters.

