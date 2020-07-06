HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Coronavirus accelerates in the US, while 40% of Americans believe that the worst is over

By Brian Adam
Coronavirus accelerates in the US, while 40% of Americans believe that the worst is over

New research has shown that 40% of Americans believe that the worst of the COVID-19 epidemic has already passed, although health officials warn that the acceleration of the global pandemic has yet to reach its peak. However, 59% of Americans expect the worst problems to come.

Just two months earlier, 73% of respondents in a separate study had said they believed the worst was yet to come. The results of the new study are based on a nationally representative sample of 4,708 randomly selected US adults. Unfortunately, the situation is quite different.

Last week, Johns Hopkins University data revealed that global infections have now exceeded 10 million. Over 500,000 deaths globally are now attributed to the new coronavirus. Over a quarter of these cases – around 2.58 million – have occurred in the United States. The number of new cases in the United States began to stabilize in April and May, recording a significant resumption of broadcasts in June, with the country that has repeatedly exceeded the daily record of new Covid-19 infections.

Almost five months have passed since the day the coronavirus epidemic was declared a global health emergency, and the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, urging governments and communities to do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus. “The worst is yet to come“WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the media this week.

