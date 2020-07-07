Coronavirus, 239 experts write to WHO: 'it is transmitted by air'

There is a lot of discussion going on a letter signed by 239 experts from 32 countries addressed to WHO, in which they ask the director and representatives of the World Health Organization to review the recommendations on Covid-19. The full appeal will be published this week, and mainly concerns the transmission routes.

According to what was leaked in fact, the document claims that the virus could be carried through the air, but even the smallest particles would be able to infect people in case of inhalation. For this reason, it will be asked WHO to review the guidelines on the use of masks and on social distancing.

The position is causing debate as it is opposite to that of the WHO, according to which the virus would spread mainly from large respiratory droplets that would quickly fall on the floor.

Benedetta Allegranzi, WHO head of infection control, though, dismissed the hypothesis and claimed that the evidence supporting this thesis is currently not convincing. “Especially in the past two months, we have stated several times that we consider air transmission possible, but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence“, he has declared.

The 239 experts claim that it would be necessary to wear masks in closed spaces, regardless of social distancing, while health workers should be provided with the N95 which are able to filter even the smallest droplets. Another theory has recently been published that the European Coronavirus strain is 10 times more contagious than the Chinese strain.