Corona virus; US threatens to sever ties with China

Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut ties with China over the corona virus.

The rapid spread of the corona virus around the world, especially in the United States, has widened the gap between the United States and China. New accusations and harsh statements from the United States against China are becoming an adornment of the media. It has threatened to cut ties with China altogether.

In an interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump said that he has good relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping but does not want to talk to him at the moment because of China's deep frustration over the control of the corona virus. Faced with the fact that the United States can do anything but take action against China, we can not only end all relations with China, but this issue has also affected the trade agreement reached with Beijing in January.

Tensions between the United States and China have risen sharply since the outbreak of the corona virus, and President Donald Trump has accused China of preparing the deadly virus at the Wuhan Laboratory, which China claims has been used by US troops. They were brought there.