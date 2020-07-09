HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Corona virus on the rise in India, 25,000 new cases

By Brian Adam
Corona virus death toll rises in India, Photo: File

New Delhi: The incompetence and poor performance of the Modi government have come to the fore in India after 25,000 new cases of corona appeared in 24 hours, while there is an atmosphere of panic due to the increasing number of deaths across the country.

According to Indian media, more than 25,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients to 767,302, while the death toll from the deadly virus has crossed 21,000. Tests of 200,000 people are being conducted daily in India.

This is the first time since March this year that the number of infections has increased to such an extent that India has become the third-largest country in the world to be infected with the coronavirus. Corona wards are full in all the hospitals and most of the patients died due to non-availability of ventilators while the condition in the villages is even worse.

The highest number of cases of coronavirus has been reported in the state of Maharashtra, while the capital New Delhi, Mumbai and many other major cities are gripped by the deadly virus and the Modi government has completely failed to control the corona epidemic.

It should be noted that the number of coronavirus patients worldwide has reached 118148 thousand and 626 while 545 thousand people have died in this epidemic.

