Corona virus epidemic; Introducing new features of Google and Twitter

During the Coronavirus epidemic, social networking sites are in a race to gain more popularity by introducing new features to meet the needs of users, including the video conference application Zoom and Google Dave Video after Facebook. Conferencing and Twitter have become part of this race with the latest Corona updates.

While the coronavirus has crippled the economy around the world and alienated one person from another in the name of social distance, new features are being introduced on social media to bring humans closer together. While the Zoom app allows office collaborators to have meetings at home, Facebook has already provided the latest and authoritative information and news about the coronavirus in a “click” with the Code-19 feature.

Google, the world’s largest search engine, has introduced a new feature of simultaneous video conferencing for 12 people in its chat app “Google Dave”. This will be further updated to ensure the presence of 32 people at a time. Unlike the zoom, the feature also features visually pleasing masks, humorous filters, and the option to hide from the screen.

Google says the group video call feature in Dave will also be available on the web next week. And after this development, all three of Google’s video chat applications will be available on the Google app, Hangouts or Google Mate. The Dave app is also more mobile-friendly than all three of these apps. It will also be available on the web from next week.

On the other hand, like Facebook, Twitter has also integrated the latest authentic news related to Code 19 with a single click. This new feature is in the Explorer section of Twitter where the user can get information about the situation of Corona in his country. Are done. For those who use Twitter on mobile apps, this feature is also in the Live Notification Basket, including the search option.