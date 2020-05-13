Wednesday, May 13, 2020
TechologySocial Networks
Updated:

Corona virus epidemic; Introducing new features of Google and Twitter

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

During the Coronavirus epidemic, social networking sites are in a race to gain more popularity by introducing new features to meet the needs of users, including the video conference application Zoom and Google Dave Video after Facebook. Conferencing and Twitter have become part of this race with the latest Corona updates.

While the coronavirus has crippled the economy around the world and alienated one person from another in the name of social distance, new features are being introduced on social media to bring humans closer together. While the Zoom app allows office collaborators to have meetings at home, Facebook has already provided the latest and authoritative information and news about the coronavirus in a “click” with the Code-19 feature.

Google, the world’s largest search engine, has introduced a new feature of simultaneous video conferencing for 12 people in its chat app “Google Dave”. This will be further updated to ensure the presence of 32 people at a time. Unlike the zoom, the feature also features visually pleasing masks, humorous filters, and the option to hide from the screen.

Google says the group video call feature in Dave will also be available on the web next week. And after this development, all three of Google’s video chat applications will be available on the Google app, Hangouts or Google Mate. The Dave app is also more mobile-friendly than all three of these apps. It will also be available on the web from next week.

On the other hand, like Facebook, Twitter has also integrated the latest authentic news related to Code 19 with a single click. This new feature is in the Explorer section of Twitter where the user can get information about the situation of Corona in his country. Are done. For those who use Twitter on mobile apps, this feature is also in the Live Notification Basket, including the search option.

More Articles Like This

Microsoft updates Skype: Dark theme for iOS arrives, custom backgrounds in video calls and more improvements and news

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Skype is one of the iconic Microsoft applications and compared to the competition that offers alternatives such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger, a...
Read more

Musk (Tesla) goes from earning 2.1 billion in 2018 to 22,000 euros last year

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk received compensation in 2019 of $ 23,760 (22,000 euros) as CEO of Tesla, according to a communication sent to the United States...
Read more

Do you know what your name would be like if Elon Musk were your father? Here you can find out

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk is regularly in the news for many reasons. For the criticism of the Government of Donald Trump on account of the management...
Read more

6 tech reflections for internet day

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
In the framework of Internet Day, these are the reflections around this significant date. Over the years, the internet has evolved and has provided...
Read more

Some indications are that Office for iPadOS will offer mouse and trackpad support before the end of 2020

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Many people think that sooner or later, the iPad and some of Apple's laptops will end up overlapping. In fact, two years ago with...
Read more

The latest Windows 10 hides a surprise: Microsoft has disabled Cortana’s activation command

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Cortana's future seems more uncertain now than ever, at least if we think of Cortana as an assistant to the use that competes in...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

Passenger traffic in Latin America and the Caribbean decreased 17.5% in March

10.4 million passengers traveled to and from Latin America and the Caribbean in March. International traffic Airlines operating in Latin...
Read more
Social Networks

Corona virus epidemic; Introducing new features of Google and Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
During the Coronavirus epidemic, social networking sites are in a race to gain more popularity by introducing new features to meet the needs of...
Read more
Techology

Microsoft updates Skype: Dark theme for iOS arrives, custom backgrounds in video calls and more improvements and news

Brian Adam - 0
Skype is one of the iconic Microsoft applications and compared to the competition that offers alternatives such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger, a...
Read more
Economy

AES Panama expands its portfolio through the acquisition of a 55 MW wind farm

Brian Adam - 0
With this acquisition AES Panama continues to develop its strategy to diversify its By Summa Magazine AES Panama SRL, a joint venture jointly owned by...
Read more
Social Networks

Musk (Tesla) goes from earning 2.1 billion in 2018 to 22,000 euros last year

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk received compensation in 2019 of $ 23,760 (22,000 euros) as CEO of Tesla, according to a communication sent to the United States...
Read more
Social Networks

Do you know what your name would be like if Elon Musk were your father? Here you can find out

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk is regularly in the news for many reasons. For the criticism of the Government of Donald Trump on account of the management...
Read more
Corona Virus

Chilean and Guatemalan businesswomen give keys and share experiences to negotiate in the face of the COVID-19 crisis

Brian Adam - 0
The activity is part of a three-stage program that will prepare companies led by Summa Magazine ProChile, an institution belonging to the Ministry of Foreign...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY