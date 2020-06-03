Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Corona epidemic shoe number 75 shoe ready

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple glasses already have a price and approximate launch date

It is not the first time that a company thinks of glasses as the perfect place to carry another...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Photos tells you how much time is left for a photo to be purged from the trash

Android doesn't have a recycle bin like Windows, but Google Photos does. The photos you delete in Google Photos...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Google prepares a new Chromecast that will ‘copy’ Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

BioShock: The Collection, Review for Nintendo Switch: heaven in your hands

The umpteenth trip to Rapture and Columbia, for the first time on a Nintendo console and a portable console,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Romania: People all over the world are trying out interesting ways to keep themselves away from crowds or people away from them and in this regard shoes that maintain a social distance have been developed. The front of this shoe is long enough to push the front one away.

The invention was made by Romanian shoemaker Gregor Leup during the Corona virus lockdown. The front of the shoe is unusually long with a European size of 75. Made of pure leather, the shoe costs ڈالر 115, or about 18,000 Pakistani rupees.

"People don't care about social distance at all, and once they went to buy seeds for their garden, people got closer and closer to them, which made them very angry," he said. During the trip, I came up with the idea of ​​making a strange shoe.

According to Gregor Leop, if the two people meet face to face wearing their shoes, the distance between the two can be maintained at one and a half meters. Romania has been easing the lockdown since May 15, with 18,790 cases of cornvirus reported. There have been 1240 deaths so far.

But he did not say how many people have bought or expressed interest in the shoes so far, but looking at their appearance, it seems that after wearing them, it will be very difficult to walk and climb stairs will be almost impossible. Will

More Articles Like This

Space X rocket astronauts enter the space station

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Florida: For the first time in history, two astronauts have been successfully transported to the International Space Station in orbit by a private space...
Read more

Solved a mathematical question posed for the first time sixty years ago

Top Stories Brian Adam -
A research article on Annals of Mathematics (where about thirty articles are published per year), one of the most prestigious and important mathematics journals...
Read more

Finally we have a map of the magnetic field of Mars

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Unlike Earth, Mars does not have a global magnetic field that protects it from solar radiation but has points of local magnetism. Some researchers...
Read more

The deadly corner of the meteorite that killed the dinosaurs

Top Stories Brian Adam -
New simulations, from Imperial College London, reveal how the asteroid that brought about the end of the dinosaurs hit the Earth at the most...
Read more

It’s BlackOutTuesday: Instagram profiles turn black to fight racism

Latest news Brian Adam -
Everyone who opened social networks today came across the black box published by artists, actors and famous people on their profiles, seasoned with the...
Read more

543,200 people getting the € 350 a week allowance

Community Brian Adam -
The number of people getting the special unemployment payment introduced two months ago has dropped dramatically over the last week because of the coronavirus. The...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

Corona epidemic shoe number 75 shoe ready

Romania: People all over the world are trying out interesting ways to keep themselves away from crowds or people...
Read more
Editor's Pick

HP introduces the new OMEN and Pavilion Gaming product range for gamers

Brian Adam -
HP announced the new family product range OMEN is Pavilion Gaming dedicated to gamers including laptops, screens, audio speakers and headphones suitable for every...
Read more
Latest news

SpaceX successfully assumes its role in the private space race

Brian Adam -
Although the US government has already sent humans into space decades ago, it did so at a high cost. Last weekend, SpaceX demonstrated...
Read more
Apps

Google Chrome v83: finally there are groups of tabs and much more

Brian Adam -
We have been talking for a few weeks about the changes that Google is preparing for your browser and that, due to the coronavirus...
Read more
Top Stories

Space X rocket astronauts enter the space station

Brian Adam -
Florida: For the first time in history, two astronauts have been successfully transported to the International Space Station in orbit by a private space...
Read more
Latest news

FORAS NA GAEILGE: 'We are committed to being supportive and flexible during the period of crisis'

Brian Adam -
A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie among the leading Irish language organizations and Foras na Gaeilge describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting...
Read more
Corona Virus

The summer break for TUI can be ephemeral

Brian Adam -
Vacation package operators trade in their ability to eliminate vacation planning hassles. This is not the case for TUI shareholders, since Covid-19 has...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY