Corona epidemic ends in New Zealand

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces lifting of restrictions on social distance and gatherings

Wellington: The New Zealand government has declared the country free of the coronavirus and announced an end to the lockdown.

According to a foreign news agency, the corona epidemic has ended in New Zealand, all the patients have recovered, no new case has been reported there for 17 days and at present not a single person has been infected with corona.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared the country corona-free and lifted the ban on the virus, but said strict border controls would remain in place.
In New Zealand, 1,504 people were infected with corona, 22 of whom died, and today the last patient to recover from the epidemic recovered. The government has announced restrictions on social distance and gatherings, but the border will remain closed to prevent the virus.

Jacinda Ardern said she was overjoyed when she heard from medical officials that there was not a single active case in the country at the moment. On the occasion, he thanked his people and vowed to compensate for the losses caused by Corona and restore economic prosperity. “Right now we have eliminated Corona, but this work is not yet complete, it is a milestone,” she said.

