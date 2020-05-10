Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which we can see a deep one interaction between the real world and the digital world.

In particular, according to what is reported by Android Authority and as written on Twitter by Cyril Diagne, on GitHub has been started an experimental project called “AR Cut & Paste” which aims to “carry” real objects on your device in seconds. Put simply, it is a kind of “copy and paste”. For example, you can frame a vase and quickly turn it into a layer of an image.

In the involved multimedia content, which you can view at the bottom of the news, you see a person intent on copy objects from reality and paste them into a Photoshop project open on your MacBook. This is done via a smartphone since the user uses the camera of the mobile device to frame the objects. The software will then take care of cropping the image properly.

The most interesting aspect is the switching between smartphone and computer. In fact, in the video, you can see that this is possible simply by framing the part of the document where you want to place the image. In short, a “futuristic” project that left web users speechless.

Some people have questioned the veracity of the video, but it actually looks like that the project exists, although it is still in an experimental phase and requires the creation of a local server, as well as the use of Photoshop. In short, surely there is still a lot of work to be done, but it is an interesting use of machine learning.