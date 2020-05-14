Cooperation among Ibero-American countries increases, especially in health and disaster management

The number of bilateral initiatives has increased by 96%.

By Summa Magazine

The Report on South-South Cooperation in Ibero-America 2019 Presented today by the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB) highlights the growing cooperation between Ibero-American countries in the health area, with more than 1,000 projects developed in the last decade, a significant figure in the midst of the region's efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The report also highlights that in the last 10 years there have been 330 initiatives on disaster management, which will contribute to improving the crisis management capacity of COVID-19 and the challenges that countries will face in all their own phases. of an emergency (pre, during, post).

The 2019 edition of the South-South Cooperation Report collects, systematizes and analyzes a total of 1,310 collaboration projects between the 22 countries of Ibero-America in the modalities bilateral (between two Ibero-American countries), triangular (together with a non-Ibero-American country or offering agency) and regional (between several countries in the region or with other parts of the world).

The number of bilateral initiatives has increased 96% since the publication of the first report, in 2007. In this way, Latin America consolidates itself as a global power in South-South cooperation.

followed by Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, while El Salvador, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Argentina are the largest recipients.

Health is the area where collaboration between Ibero-American countries is most dynamic, with 105 projects registered in the year analyzed by the report, most of them focused on strengthening and universalizing health systems, improving care and the management in medical services and hospitals, and the development of capacities to face epidemics of diseases such as dengue, Zika or yellow fever.

"Ibero-American cooperation has formidable experiences and capacities in health, pandemics and related issues. In the last decade, we have developed more than 1,000 collaborative initiatives in this sector, ”said the Ibero-American Secretary General, Rebeca Grynspan, during the electronic presentation of the report.