Controversial decision on Irish statement on slab 'deeply saddened' by Bishop of Coventry

The Bishop of Coventry says the decision of an ecclesiastical court in his diocese to refuse a request for a statement in Irish only on a memorial stone is "deeply regrettable".

Judge Stephen Eyre, Chancellor of the Coventry Diocese of England, refused the request to have the statement 'in our hearts forever' in Irish only on the memorial stone of Margaret Keane, originally from Ireland.

Eyre's decision was that without an English translation on the slab it could be considered a 'political' statement.

The Bishop of Coventry, Christopher Cocksworth, said he was "deeply saddened" when people are "hurt or humiliated" and that he was praying for a satisfactory resolution of the situation for the Keane family who were left "disturbed" because of the birth.

Reverend Trevor Sargent, Former Leader of the Green Party and former government minister were among the others who criticized Judge Eyre's decision to reject the statement in Irish only on a slab.

In a video he posted on social media on behalf of the Irish Society of the Church of Ireland, Reverend Sargent said the case was a reflection of the Judge's "ignorance" of "human rights and the principles of Good Friday".

"If Queen Elizabeth can speak Irish we do not understand why the Queen's Judge cannot allow the words 'In our hearts forever' to be written on a slab and we urge the judge to reconsider and we stand with Margaret's family. ”

Church Gaelic Society @churchofireland Margaret Keane wants to inscribe 'In our hearts forever' above her grave. 28:19 in Trinity Sunday's Gospel – the Irish language among them! https://t.co/TZ8EGEs37E pic.twitter.com/4oM5YqdEQ2 – Rev Trevor Sargent (@ RevTrev10) June 5, 2020

The Church of England issued a statement last week about the controversial decision made in an ecclesiastical court in the Diocese of Coventry regarding the Irish language and urged the Keane people to appeal to a more senior church court.

The Church's statement stated that "the Irish language is an important part of the Church of England's heritage" and that the decision could be appealed to a more senior ecclesiastical court, the Archbishop's Presbyterian Court, in this case the Canterbury Arches Court.

The Keane family confirmed to Report.ie last week that they had begun the appeals process.

Speaking to Report.ie, Markeret Keane's daughter Bernadette Martin said they were "very grateful" for the support received from the Church of England and that it gave them hope to continue their appeal.

“Our father and mother are Irish. It will be a memorial stone for both of them as this is where my father will be placed when his day comes. This is what my father wants on the slab and he is the widow and he is the leader in this demand. ”

Bernadette Martin said that the inscription was only part of the representation of the slab.

"It will also have a Celtic cross and the GAA logo and the Irish language is an integral part of the design of the flagstone.

"They all stand for our mother and father, the culture they were so proud of, their legacy and the life they spent as part of the GAA in their proud promotion.

"The memorial has to be serious, determined and the woman we were meant to convey," said Bernadette Martin.

Meanwhile, the Margaret Keane Foundation and the Gofundme campaign set up by the Keane family to support a local GAA club and promote equality in Coventry.