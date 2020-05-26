Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Contactless technology offers a safe and reliable solution during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Brian Adam
In Latin America and the Caribbean, businesses and consumers resort to contactless payments as part of their new daily routines.

Resources and best practices for the point of sale

Visa has developed a new signage and add-on marketing products for businesses that have enabled contactless terminals and who are interested in making their customers know how to pay by approaching the card or mobile device. These materials are available to interested businesses here, along with best practice guides and educational resources for staff. Many businesses in the region, such as Carulla and Tostao in Colombia, Tambo in Peru and the Dominican supermarkets of the Ramos group have already implemented the best practices of contactless technology when paying in their boxes.

In addition, just a few weeks ago, the government of Costa Rica reinforced its commitment to implement contactless payments by allowing businesses to not require a PIN, signature or proof of identification for transactions of up to US $ 50 (30,000 colones in local currency). This will cover approximately 85% of all card transactions in Costa Rica.

As the impact of the pandemic continues to reshape much of daily life and the way of doing business, Visa remains committed to our core mission of connecting the world to enable people, businesses and economies to prosper. Secure and reliable point-of-sale payments will continue to be one of our priorities as we support businesses that keep our communities up and running during this difficult period; and we will continue to do so once the world begins to reactivate again.

