Contactless payments tripled in the region compared to the previous year

13 million cardholders in Latin America and the Caribbean made an online purchase Cash shifting as COVID-19 accelerates purchasing trends

Although Latin America and the Caribbean has traditionally been a cash-driven economy, the pandemic has made digital payments and internet shopping a more frequent part of people's lives, speeding up the pace of cash displacement in the region, while the preference for contactless payment technology grows. Here are some other consumer insights revealed by the Visa study:

 Digital payments emerged as the preferred method of shopping. In the last three months, debit cards were chosen as the preferred method 72% of the time, followed by credit cards (63%) and only later cash (44%).

 Consumer-focused payments (more oriented to the digital experience: online, mobile wallets, cards, and person-to-person or P2P payments, etc.) were already trending, but since the start of the pandemic there was an increase digital wallets and P2P payments, which were the preferred method of payment for 12% and 30% of consumers, respectively.

 17% of surveyed consumers in the region used contactless payments for their last purchase, preferring this technology when it was available. Many markets are still in the process of implementing contactless technology.

 Consumers find that online shopping is not only safer (39% said that “avoiding contact” was their criterion for buying online) but also 26% of respondents said it was a more convenient way to buy goods and services.

 Consumers surveyed shared the changes in their spending, 59% are buying more household cleaning products and 47% are buying more streaming services compared to their consumption before the pandemic.

The qualitative aspects of the study helped understand consumers' moods, indicating, for example, that consumers perceive card transactions to be more hygienic and fear that cash could transmit the COVID-19 virus. And even when using cards, consumers are eager to touch terminals or hand over their plastic cards to ATMs, resulting in their preference for contactless payments.

The momentum behind e-commerce and contactless payments in Latin America and the Caribbean reflects the trends Visa has identified globally. According to Visa's Global Unbound Commerce Report, more than 50% of the factors driving payment choice revolve around the individual's experience, from control and convenience to simplicity and personalization. Globally, one in three transactions at the time of payment made in the Visa network is contactless, compared to one in four in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. At the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year of Visa (January to March 2020), excluding the United States, almost 60% of face-to-face transactions were contactless transactions, and contactless payments grew more than 40% worldwide compared to the previous year.