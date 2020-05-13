Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Consumers and businesses: the risks of intensifying online transactions

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Electronic commerce increased more than 300% in Latin America during the isolation caused by Covid-19.

Fluid Attacks, a company dedicated to conducting security tests, helps different organizations to understand the existing vulnerabilities in their applications, infrastructures and codes, so that they understand and reduce their level of exposure to risk when experiencing cybersecurity incidents.

Vladimir Villa, CEO of Fluid Attacks, explains how, when local markets and physical commerce had to close their doors as a result of the spread of Covid-19, digital channels took on the challenge of providing the basic needs of users in their homes and keep the economy alive. “In the face of this situation, companies seek to maintain operations and revenues, and to do so, they depend heavily on digital channels. Therefore, an increase in the demand for security tests in technologies and infrastructure is expected, related to the rapid and sudden implementation of applications and systems that provide online attention to users. ”

When a company has software or some kind of internet presence, it is at risk of facing cybersecurity incidents. In the case of online sales, both the companies that already commercialized on the web, as well as those that only started their service when the quarantine started, are exposed to all kinds of cybersecurity risks. Today, more than ever, they are easy prey for hackers and phishers who are looking for information and money, or who are just trying to cause damage to systems.

As a result of the isolation, in the presence of Covid-19, digital commerce in Latin America showed a growth of over 300%, according to a study published by Kantar. In the first week of quarantine alone, this increase was 100%.

In Colombia, the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE) reported that, due to the social isolation measures adopted to combat the pandemic, electronic commerce became the ideal alternative to maintain household supplies, in turn contributing to reducing contact between people. Between the last week of February and the last week of March, the categories that grew the most were: the retail sector, including supermarkets that increased sales by 52.9%, followed by the technology sector, with growth of 26.9%, the sector sports and exercise at home, with an increase of 85.6%, and the health sector, with a growth of 38.2%.

Fluid Attacks helps companies identify existing vulnerabilities in their applications, infrastructures and codes, so that companies can solve these vulnerabilities, know the level of exposure to incidents, and can make sound and timely decisions. “We believe that it is essential that organizations have computer systems free of vulnerabilities, which can jeopardize the security of information and that of its users,” confirms the CEO of the company.

According to the 2020 Annual Attack Report presented by Fluid Attacks, 77.5% of its subscription hacking projects have at least one high or critical vulnerability, which can considerably affect the sustainability of business, leading to serious consequences, such as the exposure of sensitive information, both from organizations and their users, which may be increasing at this time since commerce is carried out almost entirely online.

Given today’s business and user landscape, solving cyber security incidents is more costly than preventing them. There are not only the economic costs; reputational costs also play a leading role. “The impact in these cases may be less for large companies; instead, a small or medium-sized business may even go bankrupt if faced with a cybersecurity incident, ”explains Villa.

Precisely, one of the main recommendations made by the technology company, at this time, is that security tests are not carried out only when the technologies or products are working, or are close to being implemented. It is key that safety tests take a preventive role, and are carried out when product development begins, that is, from an early stage. It is preferable to identify failures and security breaches quickly and thus achieve remediation rates close to 100%. In this way, companies will be prepared in terms of cybersecurity for situations as delicate as today.

