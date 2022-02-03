Construction workers are using their equipment to remove parking clamps according to a Dublin City Council report.

Foot patrols to increase the use of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) is being recommended as a way of reducing the removal of clamps known as “Code Blacks” .

The report said that Castleforbes Street in the north inner city had the highest incidence of ‘Code Blacks’ with a total of 43 between February and November last year and including 14 in September alone.

Other streets with high rates of Code Blacks were Mount Street Upper, Sheriff Street Upper and South Circular Road.

The use of FPNs was introduced as a more effective deterrent than clamping last June for six specified offences including parking on a footpath, a bus lane or cycle track.

Another 17 offences were added last October “to address areas of concern particularly around construction sites”.

These involve commercial vehicles and offences such as parking on yellow lines, parking within five metres of a junction or not having valid pay and display tickets.

A total of 1,129 notices have been issued and parking on footpaths accounted for nearly half the offences.

Of the fines issued, 81% of these were paid since last June.

The report from Parking Enforcement Officer Dermot Stevenson stated that the fines were also more effective in use against a delivery driver who “is never far from the vehicle and often returns to the vehicle before any enforcement action can be completed, the speed at which a FPN can be completed and issued helps address this concern”.

It has also allowed action against illegally parked coaches as these cannot be clamped if the driver remains in the vehicle.

The report points out that if a vehicle is clamped it remains an obstruction while the motorist pays the fine and awaits the DSPS to return.

The report states that it would be beneficial if the scheme is extended and DSPS crews can use the fixed notices “in areas of large non-compliance and areas of contention, which often require Gardai attendance when traditional enforcement is applied”.

The report said the scheme which is operated by Dublin Street Parking Services (DSPS) could be improved with more patrols by foot or bicycle in the city centre.

It also said that private cars parked illegally near construction sites should become liable.

The fine was originally €40 if paid within 28 days but this has now been increased to €80.

The most common offence so far has been parking on a footpath accounting for 45% of FPNs, parking on a clearway accounted for 22% and parking in a bus lane 19%.

The road with the largest number of FPNS was the Hole in the Wall Road, Donaghmede with 61 incidences followed by two south city streets – Dame Street with 50 and Clarendon Street with 42.

Chair of the Transport SPC, Independent councillor Christy Burke, said he welcomed the report which will be debated at a committee meeting.