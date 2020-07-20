A construction site in Dublin has been shut down due to Covid-19 and the virus on some workers who worked on the site.

The site on Leopard Hill Street, where a hotel and apartments are being built, is being led by contractors John Paul Construction.

It is understood the site was closed at the request of the Health Service Executive this morning.

There are 200 people working on the site but it is not stated whether my worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

John Paul Constrution issued a statement about the site being shut down. The statement said a construction worker was one of the company's construction sites in Dublin following a positive test for Covid-19 and that a number of other cases had now been identified among staff as well following a comprehensive test of other workers.

It was stated that the site was now temporarily closed on the advice of the Health Service Executive.

The company says it is following the advice of the Health Service Executive and advice from the Health and Safety Authority on the case.