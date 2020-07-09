Constraint mitigation, reproduction number to be negotiated by experts

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to review the latest information on the spread of coronary virus in Ireland.

The meeting will discuss the latest mitigation of social restrictions and virus reproduction.

They will discuss these issues in light of the relaxation of travel restrictions in particular and the reopening of the pubs and hairdressing centers such as last week.

The human to human transmission number of the virus is currently over 0.6 and less than 1. Concern over number, 1 say experts.

The Department of Health has confirmed that over one million people have downloaded the app which records people close to other people who have contracted the virus.