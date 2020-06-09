Latest newsTop Stories
Consider reviving the "Bluetooth feature" to verify Twitter accounts

By Brian Adam
WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile...
The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more...
A blue tick appears with the username in the verified accounts, photo: file

Silicon Valley: The microblogging site Twitter is seriously considering reviving its popular "blue tick" feature to verify user accounts.

The social networking site Twitter is considered to be very popular and authoritative among the people and properties in which users can convey their message to others through short posts ie "micro-blogging". Unlike Facebook or Instagram, Twitter places more emphasis on writing than on photos or videos. The importance of Twitter can also be gauged from the fact that in addition to private and public institutions, many heads of state, including US President Donald Trump, have resorted to "tweets" on Twitter for important "official announcements". Are

Unfortunately, like other social networking sites, Twitter has been flooded with fake accounts and fake accounts of heads of state, showbiz personalities and celebrities have been created which has led to a proliferation of misleading tweets which instead of the truth. Lies spread and it became impossible to confirm the news. A few years ago, Twitter management began verifying the accounts of its key users.

The user whose account is verified will have a blue tick, a "blue tick" indicating that the account is "verified." And so other Twitter accounts with the same name would not deceive users or at least be careful. Many fake Twitter accounts were shut down for not being verified, but the Blue Tick feature was given priority in 2017 during the investigation of allegations of Twitter propaganda and influencing results during the presidential and parliamentary elections in many countries. Removed

Twitter has hinted at the resumption of the "Blue Tick" feature. One user tweeted a screenshot of the account verification request option and claimed that Twitter was working on it again. The Twitter administration did not deny the user's claim, but did say that it was "on hold" and that work was under way.

A storm revealed the wreckage of a ship from a century ago in the Great Salt Lake

Recently, a storm revealed to the world - after more than 100 years of sleep - an unidentified ship under the high saline waters...
Man arrested for plotting to massacre Muslims in Germany

Berlin: A man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting to massacre Muslims. Authorities say a 21-year-old man from the northern city of...
‘Go back to your cotton fields’ – a young Gaeltacht man describes the racist insults he was subjected to

The protests against racism around the world have encouraged the young player from the Caide na Gaeltachta Franz Sauerland to speak out about the...
Environmental disaster in Russia: 20,000 tons of fuel spilled into a river

A diesel tank recently collapsed from a power plant in the city of Norilsk in northern Siberia, releasing 15,000 tons of fuel into a...
The unexpected diet of the fearsome white sharks will surprise you

A study analyzes the food present inside the stomach of great white sharks, highlighting how these animals have a particular and perhaps unexpected diet. The...
Corona epidemic ends in New Zealand

Wellington: The New Zealand government has declared the country free of the coronavirus and announced an end to the lockdown. According to a foreign news...
Corona Virus

AstraZeneca and Gilead puzzle sends notice to shareholders

AstraZeneca's approach to rival Gilead Sciences is a puzzle for shareholders, but also a warning. Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot has done well...
Latest news

'Technology is capable of running the O'Riada Cup, but would not be comparable for years' – Director of the Oireachtas

Oireachtas na Gaeilge says that the major Irish language festival had to be canceled this year because social segregation could not be implemented during...
Android

The best apps to make free calls on Android

By now, most mobile rates include unlimited minutes so you can talk to yours without worrying about the price of the call. But if...
Latest news

A storm revealed the wreckage of a ship from a century ago in the Great Salt Lake

Recently, a storm revealed to the world - after more than 100 years of sleep - an unidentified ship under the high saline waters...
Science

How did the Pangea divide? The last supercontinent on Earth

The world we see today, some time ago, was not the same as it is now. The continents, over the billions of years of...
Incredible bug in Whatsapp: 300 thousand users phone numbers are on Google!

The discovery of a security researcher is incredible, who in a new report published online highlighted that the phone numbers associated with Whatsapp accounts...
